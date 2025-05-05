Rural housing crisis 'tearing communities apart', countryside charity warns
Rates of rough sleeping in some countryside areas now exceed those in some major cities, the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) claims today.
As it calls for action to ease a deepening crisis, it warns over widening divides with claims that in some rural areas, low wages and high rents are pricing people and families out after generations.
"The rural housing crisis is tearing communities apart, with homelessness soaring and rough sleeping now worse in some countryside areas than it is in our biggest cities," said CPRE head of policy and planning Paul Miner.
Homelessness in the countryside has surged by 73 per cent since 2018, new analysis from the charity claims today, with nearly 28,000 people homeless in rural areas.
But at the same time completions for new social housing properties has plummeted by a third since 2012, with just 2,831 social homes built in rural England last year.
The countryside charity claims that 12 rural local authority areas now have higher rates of rough sleeping than the national average - and seven areas higher than that in London.
York is among the cities listed in official Government data with one of the lowest rates of homelessness nationwide, at 0.81 per 100,000 people. In comparison, rural North Yorkshire's rate is 1.25. Outside of London, the national average is 1.58.
CPRE wants the government to redefine what it terms as ‘affordable’ housing.
It warns there is an extreme disparity between rural rents and house prices, which are higher than those in other parts of the country, and rural wages, which are much lower.
