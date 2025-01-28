Saltburn care home remembers former resident and Auschwitz prisoner on Holocaust Memorial Day

Holocaust Memorial Day was marked at a Saltburn care home with the lighting of 80 candles for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The Nazi Germany concentration and extermination camp received over 1.3 million mostly Jewish prisoners between 1942 to 1944 – of which, at least 1.1 million were murdered, the majority on arrival.

Residents, staff, and volunteers at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, on Randolph Street, joined the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust in remembering those imprisoned and killed.

Among the prisoners was Stanislaus Frelich, a former resident and the father of Lynn Walshaw, a volunteer Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) champion who now supports veterans living at the care home.

Stanislaus was serving in the Polish army when Germany invaded the country in September 1939. He fought at the Battle of the Bzura, when he was wounded in the leg and eventually captured.

He subsequently spent 11 months as a prisoner in Auschwitz before he was transported to another concentration camp, Flossenbürg, which was liberated by the United States army in 1945.

After the end of the Second World War, Stanislaus was relocated to England, where he eventually settled in Skinningrove and worked at the village’s Steelworks.

He met his future wife, Joan Robinson, when he went to watch her family band and the couple married in 1948. They had three children, Ken, Pat and Lynn. Joan passed away when Lynn was five years old.

After developing dementia, Stanislaus moved to Hazelgrove Court Care Home as a respite resident in 2005. He died in 2009.

The care home put together a memorial for Stanislaus as part of their Holocaust Memorial Day commemorations.

Lynn was also in attendance and brought a small statue of Mary, which she explained her dad bought and carried with him as a thanks to God that he survived Auschwitz.

She said: “My fondest memories of dad were our trips to Whitby, when we would go to Trenches for fish and chips – his favourite meal. I still go and think of him every time.

“He didn’t talk about the war much, but we knew he was a prisoner at Auschwitz. He was made to take the clothes from the other prisoners when they thought they were going to the shower, but in reality they were going to the gas chambers.

“I can only imagine how difficult and harrowing that must have been but we have to remember the atrocities committed at Auschwitz, the people that were imprisoned and lost their lives, so the same does not ever happen again.

“It was lovely of the care home to remember dad on Holocaust Memorial Day and I’m so proud to be a veteran friendly champion at the care home, supporting those who have served in the Armed Forces.”

Hazelgrove Court Care Home achieved VFF status in 2024, which recognised the enhanced care and support available for the home’s armed forces veterans.

Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at the care home and a VFF community champion, said: “We wanted to join the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust in marking 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz by lighting 80 candles.

“As part of the commemorations, participating groups are encouraged to honour an individual who was taken to Auschwitz and we chose Stanislaus Frelich, as a former resident and the father of one of our veteran champions, Lynn Walshaw.

“The residents made candle holders bearing the Star of David and we put together a few details and photos of Stanislaus so residents, staff and visitors could learn more about him.

“Everyone said the day was very moving and a poignant reminder of the horrors of the Second World War.”

Joan Johnson, 91, a resident at the care home, said: “I have Jewish relatives so to remember the liberation of Auschwitz in this way is very emotional.”

Ellen Else, 93, offered a prayer on the day and fellow resident Joyce Tibbett, 90, shed a tear for those who lost their lives.