Saltburn’s young and elderly join voices for festival folk song

Folk music has brought school children and elderly care home residents together in Saltburn – as they aim to create a hit for the town’s upcoming festival.

In a display of creativity and community spirit, residents of Hazelgrove Court Care Home, on Randolph Street, have teamed up with pupils from Badger Hill Academy, on Marston Road.

The groups are working together to craft a unique folk song that will be showcased at the upcoming Saltburn Folk Festival, which takes place from 8th to 10th August.

The Saltburn Folk Community Songwriting Project is presented by creative engagement programme Borderlands and funded by Arts Council England.

Taking part in The Saltburn Folk Community Songwriting Project at Hazelgrove Court Care Home are (from left) a relative of a resident Jan Shaw, residents Ellen Else, 92, Sheila O’Neill, 83, and musician Anna Hughes.

It brings together four professional folk musicians, four youth groups, and four groups of older people to create new folk music reflecting on Redcar and Cleveland’s history, present day, and hopes for the future.

Anna Hughes, one of the musicians involved in the project, visited Hazelgrove Court Care Home to engage residents in music activities and gather their ideas for the song.

During a recent workshop, residents learned and sang the chorus, which the children had created in a separate session. The residents then contributed verses that focus on heritage, memories of the past, and hopes for the future.

The project sees participants of all ages working together, with the youngest child being eight years old and the oldest participant, Betty Wood, being 101 years old.

Musician Anna Hughes, from The Saltburn Folk Community Songwriting Project, with Hazelgrove Court Care Home resident Joyce Wooffindin, 84.

Joyce Wooffindin, 84, who reached grade eight in singing when she was younger, said: “I really feel my music skills helped with this project, and it helped me relive a lot of memories from when I was learning music.”

Ellen Else, 92, a former headmistress of a primary school, added: “It is wonderful to work alongside children on this project.”

Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, said: “I love working with our residents on community projects – it gives them such a great sense of involvement.”

The finished song will be performed by the children of Badger Hill Academy on 9th August, with residents from Hazelgrove Court Care Home attending to watch and join in.