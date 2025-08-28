Sam Fender superfan who ran seven ultra marathons in seven days named finalist in 2025 JustGiving Awards

A Leeds fundraiser who has used running to support grassroots music venues and mental health charities has been named as a finalist in the Outstanding Commitment category in this year’s JustGiving Awards.

Andrew Hobson, 34, has been recognised for his remarkable fundraising efforts, including his latest challenge of running seven ultra marathons in seven days from Leeds to London, finishing on the day of a Sam Fender concert at London Stadium. Through his efforts, Andrew has raised vital funds for the Music Venue Trust, an organisation dedicated to protecting grassroots music venues across the UK.

Andrew’s connection to small music venues runs deep. Struggling with his mental health, he found solace in the community and atmosphere of local gigs. Recognising the struggles many independent venues face, he decided to turn his passion for running into a force for good.

“I owe everything to the small music venues where I could just be myself, surrounded by people who shared my love for music. Running became my therapy, and fundraising became my way to give back,” said Andrew.

What started as a personal journey of only being able to run two lengths of a football field to now completing solo marathons and ultra marathons, he quickly gained momentum. Andrew has raised nearly £6,000 on JustGiving, supporting both the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and Music Venue Trust.

From running 12 marathons in 12 months, including a New Year’s Eve solo marathon through Bradford at midnight, to completing endurance challenges voted on by his social media followers, Andrew’s approach has always been community-driven. His final ultra marathon in London saw him celebrated by crowds of gig-goers who recognised him from his journey.

Andrew added: “It means everything to be a finalist. Just this recognition alone feels like an ‘I’ve made it’ moment. But it’s not about me - it’s about the community that rallies behind me time and again. They are the real winners. I’m just the driving force, using the movement I’m blessed with to shine a light on causes that matter. Every fundraiser is about running with joy, running to inspire, and running to make a difference.”

Andrew is one of 20 people to be named as a JustGiving Awards finalist this year, after over 18,000 nominations were made by the general public. To be nominated, entrants had to have used JustGiving to raise money for a charity or personal cause over the last 12 months.

The finalists were shortlisted by an internal judging panel from JustGiving, with four finalists for each of the five new categories chosen. Alongside the Outstanding Commitment to the Cause category, the other categories are Rising Star, Social for Good, Stronger Together and Mind Over Miles.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving, said: “In 25 years, over £7 billion has been raised for good causes by millions of incredible fundraisers on JustGiving. The Awards is our way of shining a light on those remarkable individuals whose courage, compassion and commitment inspire us all.

“With thousands of remarkable nominees this year, narrowing them down to just 20 finalists was no easy task. Andrew’s story shows how personal passion and community spirit can come together to create real impact. His dedication to supporting small venues and mental health causes is a perfect example of how people can use their voice and passion to make the world a better place.”

This year the awards coincide with JustGiving’s 25th anniversary. Instead of being recognised with a traditional award ceremony, JustGiving is now offering winners an immersive experience that they’ll remember forever.

The winners will be chosen by the public, with voting opening on Monday August 11. Members of the public will have three weeks to make their decision, with voting closing on Sunday August 31.

To vote for the winners of this year’s JustGiving Awards visit: https://page.justgiving.com/justgiving-awards-vote