Santa’s Lost Buttons to help keep children believe in Santa for longer

Kirsty-Louise Garbutt is on a mission to keep that magic alive with her enchanting children’s books: Santa’s Lost Buttons, The ELF.B.I and The Search For Santa’s Sleigh and this year’s release The ELF.B.I and Santa’s Stowaway

In Santa’s Lost Buttons, Mrs. Claus sews buttons onto Santa’s iconic red suit on Christmas Eve. But when Santa returns from delivering gifts around the world, his buttons have mysteriously disappeared! Enter Belle, a cheeky little elf on a mission to help Mrs. Claus discover where Santa’s buttons go.

Readers are invited to join Belle on her festive adventure, as she secretly hides in Santa’s sleigh to track down the missing buttons. The journey takes children to magical locations, from sneaking through Buckingham Palace to hiding in casas in Spain, all while discovering traditions from different cultures.

“Santa’s Lost Buttons was a dream of mine, inspired by my own childhood encounter with Santa,” Garbutt explains. Santa’s Lost Buttons, my debut children’s book, has been a dream of mine for many years. My only wish, going forward for generation after generation, is for one and all to feel the magic as they read this wonderfully festive story together whilst enjoying a cup of warm cocoa.”

She adds, “Santa’s real wooden button is provided with the book, to be hidden on Christmas Eve for Children to find on Christmas morning when Santa has been! Christmas Eve story time with excited little eyes scouring each page in search of Santa’s Lost Buttons, flows into Christmas morning as the real button is then discovered!”

Most recently,The ELF.B.I and Santa’s Stowaway has been launched and the illustrations by Joshua Mitchell-Taylor capture Santa and Belle’s adventures.

This year’s festive fun continues to introduce children to countries from around the world. Bite size information is on offer, along with flags from each country to help broaden reader’s knowledge of the world we live in. Their excitement to learn with the help of pure Santa magic will enthrall and delight their hearts and minds. It might be October, but let the magic begin as families fall in love with these amazing stories of Santa’s Lost Buttons as this becomes a Christmas tradition for many years to come as the love of festive activities take over households and excitement builds across the globe.

Always Believe in the Magic of Christmas!