Sarah feared visiting the Doctor so instead she visited her local Slimming World group

Research shows more than three-quarters (78%) of UK adults who are unhappy with their weight admit they feel nervous ahead of visiting the doctor, with over half (55%) of those saying they rarely visit or put off going to the surgery unless absolutely necessary.

Over a third (38%) of those who are unhappy with their weight and feel nervous ahead of visiting the doctor worry that they could be diagnosed with a health condition, while 23% fear they will be judged about their weight by the doctor. One in 10 people say they’ve had a bad experience leaving them feeling ashamed about their weight. People who are unhappy with their weight are 13% more likely to feel this doctor-phobia and feel nervous ahead of visiting the doctor.

Sarah Jones, 52, from Bradford, had been struggling to lose weight for most of her adult life. Sarah can relate to the findings of the survey as she put off visiting the doctor as she was scared of being judged because of her weight.

After joining her local Slimming World group in 2017, Sarah has improved her health and feels confident when visiting the doctor. Sarah says: “Before losing weight I would avoid going to the doctor because I was embarrassed about my weight and thought I’d be judged or blamed.

Sarah before and after joining her local Slimming World group

“Since joining Slimming World, I’ve not only lost weight but grown in confidence. I’ve met so many wonderful people at group, who supported me along my journey and in 2019 I opened my first Slimming World group to support other people and change their lives the way Slimming World had helped me change mine”. Sarah has now developed a new love for food, including cooking for the whole family.

The survey of 2,003 UK adults, commissioned by the UK and Ireland’s largest weight management organisation Slimming World, also reveals 87% of people who are unhappy with their weight and feel nervous ahead of visiting the doctor suffer physical reactions often associated with phobias, such as anxiety (56%), needing the toilet (25%), sweating (22%), nausea (15%) and even shaking (13%) ahead of visiting their doctor.

Almost one in five of those would rather take a maths test (19%), pick up a spider (16%) or hold a snake (15%) than pay a visit to their local surgery.

These worries are seeing people favour online interactions over seeking in-person support, with nearly one in four (24%) admitting they would rather Google health questions than visit the doctor and 10% buying medication online, according to those who are unhappy with their weight and feel nervous ahead of visiting the doctor.

Sarah who runs the Idle Slimming World group in Idle Baptist Church says: “As this survey shows, for many people who are unhappy with their weight, visiting the doctors can be daunting, and with excess weight being linked to a range of serious health conditions the idea that people are actively avoiding getting their health checked or seeking help is a concern.

Losing weight can not only improve someone’s health and risk factors for a number of conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes, the survey shows it can also make a big difference to this urge to dodge the doctors.

A corresponding survey of Slimming World members in the UK and Ireland found that 60% of them feel no nerves ahead of visiting the doctor since losing weight, with more than a third (35%) now actually feeling confident when visiting their doctor. More than three-quarters (77%) say that since joining Slimming World their health has improved.

Carolyn Pallister, registered dietitian and Head of Nutrition, Research and Health at Slimming World, says: “People living with overweight and obesity need care, compassion and support, and not to feel stigmatised about their weight. At Slimming World, we know that a weight-related conversation between a health professional and a patient, when effective, can lead to life-changing results. That’s why we are encouraging the government to commit to training for all healthcare professionals to enable sensitive and skilled conversations about weight, as we know they want to support their patients to lead healthier lives, they just need the right tools to do that.

“The training must address the psychological as well as physiological impact of weight on health. From our 55 years’ experience, we know that it’s when people are being treated respectfully, with kindness and understanding, that they’re more likely to make the lifestyle and behaviour changes needed for them to lose weight.”

In Slimming World’s recently launched manifesto, ‘Five-point manifesto to support people and families living with obesity’, they are calling on the new Government to commit to helping more people living with obesity to lose weight with a personalised approach, improve their health outcomes, and relieve the financial burden on the NHS.