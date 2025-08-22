Say hello to Double TWO’s new store at Junction 32

Junction 32, Yorkshire’s leading outlet shopping destination, is delighted to announce Double TWO the British Wakefield-born heritage brand, is returning to the centre this August.

Due to open August Bank Holiday weekend, get ready to enjoy Double TWO’s amazing range of men's shirts, ties, formalwear and womenswear in a new 1,500 sq ft store located by Starbucks. Alongside the brand’s iconic shirts, the store will feature interactive video screens, showcasing new product ranges and exclusive promotions.

Founded in 1940 in Wakefield by entrepreneurs Isaak Donner and Frank Myers, Double TWO revolutionised men’s fashion with patented detachable collars and later introduced the world’s first polyester shirt in collaboration. Over 85 years later, the brand is still going strong and serving its high-quality menswear to the people of Yorkshire.

To celebrate the opening, visitors to Junction 32 can enjoy unparalleled discounts, including 22% off selected lines at Double TWO. So, make sure to mark your calendars and head on down to Junction 32!

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “With incredible discounts available on opening day, it’s time to head on down to Double TWO to get your wardrobe stocked with the very best in menswear and ladieswear. We can’t wait for our visitors to enjoy the new store and to welcome them back to the centre!”

For more information about Junction 32, visit: https://junction32.com

