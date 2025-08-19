Say ‘yes’ to new friendships at special Leeds taster events

Leeds Oddfellows, a friendly society based on Meanwood Road, is hosting six special taster events throughout September as part of its annual Friendship Month celebrations aimed at bringing local people together.

Festivities include sausage-tasting, fish, chips and bingo and a sing-a-long on Zoom.

Promising a warm welcome to any newcomers, the local not-for-profit group, made up of around 940 members, mostly older adults, says it hopes people can push past any uncertainty or self-doubt and to say ‘yes’ to giving their friendly group a try.

Eleanor Tamlyn, Social Organiser for Leeds Oddfellows, said: “Trying new activities inevitably puts us in situations where we might feel uncomfortable or a little out of place – but that’s all part of the experience. People who try us always leave saying they wish they hadn’t worried so much and they were pleased they came along.

Group members, Pat Grundell (left) and Kathleen Child (right), say they were made to feel welcome by the friendly group.

“It’s easy to say ‘no’ to anything that challenges our regular habits. But these tasters have been specifically designed to put you at ease.

“Saying ‘yes’ to giving something new a try, especially a shared experience, has so many rewards, especially for wellbeing.

“Good company boosts your mood, builds your social confidence, and keeps your brain and body active. Plus, what often gets overlooked is that when you create a new circle of friends, you’re also creating a supportive network for when you might need a helping hand.”

Leeds Oddfellows has been celebrating Friendship Month since 2010, in an effort to encourage the formation of new, supportive friendships.

Leeds Oddfellows members get together regularly to socialise across the City

The group says any of its Friendship Month taster sessions are perfect for newcomers. Three events will take place at the group’s Unity Court hall on Meanwood Road. These are a talk on Travelling Alaska by Bike on Mon 8 Sept at 6.30pm, a Fish, Chips and Bingo event at noon on Tuesday September 9 and a Sausage Tasting Brunch on Friday September 26 at 10.30am.

Additional events include a dinner at Wetherby’s Maybe Later restaurant on Thursday September 4 starting at 6pm, a Sing-a-long is being held over Zoom on Thursday September 18 at 2pm, and a trip to Leeds Industrial Museum followed by a picnic on Wednesday September 24 at 10.45am.

The Oddfellows also runs around 60 online social events through Zoom each month which are free and open to the general public, including online open days.

Paul Rockcliffe, from Beeston, Leeds, joined the group earlier this year and encourages others looking for more opportunities to socialise to do the same. He said: “They have given me exactly what I wanted, a lot of new people to chat with and social events for me to look forward to. I have nothing but positives to say about the Oddfellows."

Neighbours suggested Kathleen Child (pictured), from Meanwood, Leeds, gave the group a try. Now a member for almost a decade, she said: Having been widowed, and then finding myself recovering at home for a long period after a hospital stay, my neighbours told me about Leeds Oddfellows. I joined and have never looked back. Everyone is so friendly and it’s great as it’s local to me as I don’t drive.

“I’m now doing the recommendations! I’ve got many others to join the Oddfellows over the year too, which speaks volumes.”

A member for just over two decades, Pat Grundell, from Garforth, says that not only are you part of the local group, but you’re also made to feel welcome by other Oddfellows groups across the country. She said: “I really enjoy Oddfellows. Our members come from all walks of life and there is a wonderful mix of people who enjoy friendship, and loads of wonderful events to choose from.

“Recently my sister and I had a holiday in Bury St Edmunds. When there, we contacted the local Oddfellows group and were warmly invited to join them on their next trip during our stay. We were made to feel so welcome. “

Leeds Oddfellows is one of 96 branches of the Oddfellows, which is one of the oldest and largest friendly societies in the UK.

The Society aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support. As well as its events, members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to take part in fundraising and volunteering initiatives.