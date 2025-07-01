Scarborough care home achieves perfect 10/10 rating from residents and families

Cayton View care home in Scarborough has received a perfect 10/10 rating on carehome.co.uk, the UK’s leading care home feedback website where residents and their loved ones leave verified reviews.

One family member of a resident at Cayton View said: ‘The warmth and depth of care of Cayton View Care Home can be felt from the moment you arrive. Transitioning a family member into a care home is extremely hard and Cayton View supports you every step of the way. The team at the home are incredible: caring, kind, and guiding all through the process of settling in a loved one.’

Another review left by the daughter of a resident, said, ‘Cayton View has a warmth that is so inviting, it's more like a lovely hotel for seniors. Nothing is too much trouble. All the staff are truly wonderful and full of empathy and compassion.’

This outstanding achievement reflects the care home's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional, person-centred care. Since opening in December 2024, Cayton View has received all 5-star reviews across categories including care, cleanliness, safety, activities, and food and drink.

Staff and residents celebrating at Cayton View in Scarborough

Leah Moon, the General Manager at Cayton View, commented, ‘We are absolutely delighted to receive a 10 out of 10 rating on carehome.co.uk from our residents and their families.

‘At Cayton View, we’re not only committed to providing exceptional care for our residents, but also to supporting the wider Scarborough community. Being recognised in this way means so much to us all.’

You can find out more about life at Cayton View during the home’s monthly Coffee Morning, held on the last Wednesday of every month at 10:00 AM, where all are welcome to enjoy a drink and delicious treats with the residents.

The next Coffee Morning is on Wednesday 30th July at Cayton View, Heather Pastures, Eastfield, Scarborough, YO11 3YH. Booking is not necessary.

For more information, call 01723 628515, email [email protected] or visit the home’s website.