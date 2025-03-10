Scarborough Hall care home has flippin’ fun Pancake Day

The staff and residents at Scarborough Hall care home in Scarborough have enjoyed a selection of delicious treats during their pancake themed breakfast club as part of their annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Day celebrations on Tuesday morning.

Scarborough Hall decided to mark this year’s Pancake Day by taking part in their town’s local annual ‘Skipping Day’ traditions, activity members Jess and Charlotte took part in the town centre Shrove Tuesday Pancake Race hosted by This is the Coast radio station. As per tradition the rest of the activity team accompanied residents Suzie, Jen and Brian who all went along to show their support.

All contestants were asked to dress up in fancy dress for the event, the Scarborough Hall girls decided to dress up as ‘Barchy Bear’ which is the mascot for their free monthly intergenerational group hosted at the care home, their next event will be held at the home this Saturday at 2.30pm. The theme for this event is ‘Wear it Purple’ in recognition of International Women’s Day, everyone is welcome to attend no booking required.

Resident Suzie said: “It’s been great fun getting out and about in our mini bus today, we had a fabulous time watching everyone compete and the fancy-dress costumes were amazing to see”.

BHC

