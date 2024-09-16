Scarborough loses out on extra revenue

A ban of overnight motorhome parking instead of charging visitors to park means North Yorkshire Council could be losing over £100,000 of extra revenue every year. The amount could be even higher when smaller campervans are included or the council's own survey results are examined

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A video posted on social media taken from the passenger seat of a passing vehicle showed over 30 motorhome and 30 campervans parked along the popular Royal Albert Drive. Whilst not a scientific survey, it shows less vehicles than the council's own survey which suggested a possible £750,000 revenue, the video confirmed that high number of visitors wanting to visit Scarborough.

Visiting motorhome and campervan owners express their concern over the impact the ban might have on local businesses if they are no longer able to park up overnight and visit the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although campsites are available locally these tend to provide services that motorhomers already have aboard their vans such as toilets and showers. In high season many campsites only take bookings for 3 nights or more. And in winter they close even though motorhomers tend to travel all year round.

Aires allow visitors in motorhomes to park, relax and spend in local businesses.