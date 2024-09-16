Scarborough loses out on extra revenue

By Donald Macdonald
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 09:19 GMT
A ban of overnight motorhome parking instead of charging visitors to park means North Yorkshire Council could be losing over £100,000 of extra revenue every year. The amount could be even higher when smaller campervans are included or the council's own survey results are examined

A video posted on social media taken from the passenger seat of a passing vehicle showed over 30 motorhome and 30 campervans parked along the popular Royal Albert Drive. Whilst not a scientific survey, it shows less vehicles than the council's own survey which suggested a possible £750,000 revenue, the video confirmed that high number of visitors wanting to visit Scarborough.

Visiting motorhome and campervan owners express their concern over the impact the ban might have on local businesses if they are no longer able to park up overnight and visit the town.

Although campsites are available locally these tend to provide services that motorhomers already have aboard their vans such as toilets and showers. In high season many campsites only take bookings for 3 nights or more. And in winter they close even though motorhomers tend to travel all year round.

Commenting on the ban, Campaign for Real Aires (CAMpRA)'s president Donald Macdonald said," There is a mutually beneficial solution to the perceived problems this bans attempts to address. On the continent they are called Aires - simply put they are places you can park legally overnight. But you don't have to look across the channel for councils generating revenue and addressing demand for motorhome tourism. Across Scotland councils have set up charging regimes to the benefit of residents and visitors alike. Charging £10 per night would bring much needed revenue and provide a service that's clearly in demand."

