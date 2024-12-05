Scarthingwell care home residents enjoy a Christmas singalong with vocal coach Dan Cooper

Staff and residents at Highfield Care Home in Scarthingwell, Tadcaster were treated to a fun-packed hour in the company of choir leader and vocal coach to the stars, Dan Cooper, who taught them to sing two feel-good Christmas classics: ‘Winter Wonderland’ and ‘Frosty the Snowman.’

In partnership with Biiah, Dan delivers regular singing events through their virtual platform which encourages people to sing for their wellbeing.

A professional choir leader and vocal coach with over 10 years’ experience, Dan runs a successful choir; Love Soul Choir, and is co-director of a children’s group; Sound Pop Academy. In 2019, his choir performed with Take That.

He’s also worked on TV shows as a vocal coach including BBC’s 'Little Mix The Search' and is passionate about the positive impact that singing in a group has on wellbeing. Dan truly believes in the power of singing and wants more people to experience the joy it can bring.

Christmas is coming

Dan comments: “I have the best job in the world. I am never happier than when I am teaching people to sing and seeing how happy it makes them. It was an absolute privilege to spend the afternoon with the Barchester residents and teach them these fantastic Christmas songs.”

Bex Vernon, Resident Experience Executive for Barchester Healthcare, adds: “We are excited to work with super-talented people like Dan to bring a wide range of different experiences into our homes for all to enjoy, it was wonderful to see the joy on all of our residents’ faces as Dan taught them how to sing these Christmas classics.

“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities,” Bex added.

