Schools receive hi-vis vest donations to boost safety awareness this winter

During Road Safety Week, Westgate Primary School and Otley All Saints C of E Primary School received a thoughtful donation of 50 hi-vis vests from the team at Specsavers Otley to ensure pupils stay visible this winter.

As the days get shorter and darker, these vests come at an important time. They’ll ensure the safety of the children on trips off school grounds, be it walking to and from school, attending community events or educational outings as the months get darker.

Jessica Sutton, deputy head at Otley All Saints C of E Primary School, says: "We are grateful to the team at Specsavers Otley for generously providing our children with hi-vis vests, which are incredibly useful as the days get darker."

The opticians at Otley Specsavers provided the vest to make sure all children stay safe to and from school this season

The donation couldn't have come during a better time. These vests are a fantastic addition to our children’s uniform, reinforcing the importance of road safety and making sure our children are easily seen to and from school. It’s a simple yet effective way to give everyone peace of mind.’

Suzy Boyd, general manager at Specsavers Otley, says: "At Specsavers, visibility matters – it’s what we do. We’re always looking for ways to support the surrounding community and the donations to both schools allow us to ensure children are visible and safe this winter.

"This is particularly important as the days get darker, with Road Safety Week offering the perfect opportunity to talk about the importance of staying safe – especially in the winter. We hope the vests will continue to be used throughout the school year and keep the children safe on various excursions."