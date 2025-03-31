Scooter club to hold annual Mods and Rockers charity ride in aid of York Hospital's Magnolia Centre

The York Inset Scooter Club is gearing up for its much-anticipated annual Mods and Rockers charity ride, which will take place on Sunday, April 27. The event will kick off from the Eye of York, beneath the iconic Clifford's Tower, at 10:30am, before heading to the Mended Drum in Huby, York.

This exciting charity ride attracts hundreds of vintage scooters and bikes from across the region, all coming together to raise vital funds for local causes.

This is the fourth year the ride has raised vital funds for the Magnolia Centre at York Hospital, raising nearly £3,000 in the past, and organisers are hoping to make this year’s event even bigger and better.

A highlight of this year’s ride will be the celebration of Ken Cook, the club’s President, who will be marking his 100th birthday in August. A Normandy veteran, Ken’s presence at the event will be a poignant reminder of his remarkable life.

Normandy Veteran and club president Ken Cook, who turns 100 this year

Nick Beilby, who organises the charity ride, commented: “York Inset Scooter Club has a proud history of supporting local charities, and many of us, along with our families and friends, have personally benefited from the incredible service provided by the Magnolia Centre. It’s so important for us to continue that support.”

He continued, “Our Club President, Normandy Veteran Ken Cook, reaches his centenary in August, and he inspires us all with his enthusiasm for life and comradeship. We are so proud to know him.”

In addition to Ken’s birthday celebration, the event will be joined by the York Civic Party, and the White Knights Blood Bikes, who will be volunteering a bike for the day to support the cause.

Everyone is welcome to join the ride, whether on a scooter, bike, or simply to support the cause. Participants are kindly asked to donate to the cause, and volunteers with collection buckets will be stationed at the departure point to gather contributions before the ride begins.

York Inset Scooter Club gathering together before their charity ride

Rachel Brook, Head of Charity, York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, who oversees charitable donations and fundraising for York Hospital, added: “As always, this fun-filled and heartwarming event promises to be a wonderful day out for all involved, celebrating community spirit, vintage motorbikes, and the kind people who continue to make a difference to our hospitals.

“With the help of our incredible donors and supporters, like York Inset Scooter Club, we can fund the extras beyond that which NHS funding alone could deliver.”