Scouts receive hi-vis vest donation to keep safe this winter

A Scout group in Elvington received a generous donation of 50 hi-vis vests from the team at Specsavers Acomb, just in time for winter.

The donation will ensure the safety of the young Scouts as they embark on various community service projects outside of the Scout Hut, such as litter-picking, cleaning village road signs, and exploring local woodlands.

With darker days and misty nights on the rise this winter, these vests come at an important time as they allow the young people to stay visible and safe as they travel to their meetings, and through the community.

The Elvington Scout Group exploring the area in their hi-vis vest from Specsavers Acomb

Tracy McEwan, deputy group scout leader at Elvington Scout Group, said: ‘On behalf of the Elvington Scout Group, we’re so grateful to Specsavers Acomb for providing our young members with the gear they need to stay safe.

‘Safety is always our top priority, especially during the darker days of winter, and these hi-vis vests ensure each member stays visible to others – our Scouts are thrilled to wear their new vests.

‘As a registered charity, we rely on the generosity of local people and businesses to help our young people access opportunities they might not otherwise have. Scouting builds confidence, lifelong skills, and friendships, and we’re thankful to everyone who makes that possible.’

Lucy King, store manager at Specsavers Acomb, said: ‘At Specsavers, visibility matters – it’s what we do. We’re always looking for ways we can support the community around Acomb, and when we found out the Elvington Scout Group needed vests, we knew it would be a fantastic thank you for the wonderful work they do around the local area.

‘Outdoor safety is especially important as the months get darker and the hi-vis’ allow the children to continue supporting the local community, all while being safe. We hope these vests bring peace of mind to the Scout Group, and their families as they stay safe, visible and active this winter.’

Specsavers Acomb will provide every child booked in for an eye test this season with a hi-vis vest to ensure they stay visible — even after their eye test.