Seabrook back on TV with 'brilliant by the bagful' creative

Seabrook is back on TV from Thursday August 22, with its ‘Brilliant By The Bagful’ campaign, which will feature on screens for the second time this year.

Celebrating the brands down to earth values, the advert focuses on the brilliantly British quirk of being ‘too polite’. With four scenes, the creative captures brilliant Brits as they risk missing out on their favourite Seabrook crisps and snacks.

Each scene focuses on a different product, with a broad range of crinkle cut crisps, everyday snacks and Loaded sharing snacks featuring to showcase the breadth of the Seabrook range.

“We’ve had a great response to our second iteration of the Brillant By The Bagful campaign. It’s quite clear that the British humour that we have captured really resonates with fans of the brand.” comments Claire Hooper, Marketing Director at Calbee UK.

Seabrook TV advertising campaign

Supported by the brands largest ever investment in marketing, the advert will air on ITV for four weeks. It forms part of a wider strategy to reinforce Seabrook’s ambitious plans for growth.

Claire adds: “We have very clear ambitions to grow the Seabrook brand, which is why we have increased our marketing budget to deliver the highest spend to date. This will continue in 2025 as we extend the portfolio of snacks, formats and flavours that we offer.”

The advert will once again be supported by in-store point of sale and digital advertising that will target core crisps and snacks shopper audiences living near stores stocking Seabrook products.

Seabrook is the number one crinkle cut crisp brand, the number two crisp brand the fourth biggest brand in the CSP category (by volume).