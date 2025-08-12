Seattle is the right place for Leeds Alex

A trip to the world-famous Space Needle, lunch in Pike Place Market and a visit to the Museum of Pop Culture are just three of the experiences enjoyed by Alex from Kippax after he had a once in a lifetime trip to the US.

Alex, who works at Amazon’s delivery station in Leeds, took part in the week-long trip with 17 Amazon colleagues from across the UK and Ireland as part of a programme called I Found the Right Place.

I Found the Right Place is open to Amazon employees in the UK and Ireland and asks the simple question – ‘what makes Amazon the right place for you?’. Employees are invited to talk about why they love working at Amazon and the best stories are selected by a judging panel, with the finalists taking delivery of a boarding pass for the trip of a lifetime.

More than 2,000 Amazon employees submitted their story as part of the campaign and Alex was selected by the judges as one of 18 people who boarded the plane to Seattle.

Alex and his colleagues had an action-packed week in Seattle, where they toured Amazon’s global headquarters, saw the latest Amazon technology during a fulfilment centre tour and enjoyed the sights and sounds of the city’s Pike Place Market, Space Needle, Museum of Pop Culture and more.

“Amazon has shaped my career from apprentice to leader, giving me the confidence to grow, take ownership, and support others along the way. From leading key initiatives on sustainability to mentoring colleagues, I’m proud to be making a real impact every day.”

Alex Dakeyne is from Kippax and works at the Amazon delivery station in Leeds as an apprentice shift manager.

Alex joined Amazon after finishing his studies at school and is currently doing a Chartered Management degree through the Amazon Apprenticeship programme. He has just returned from an unforgettable trip to Seattle after being selected by the judges of I Found the Right Place to take part in the visit to the US.

Alex was on the plane to Seattle because of his rise through the ranks at Amazon and how he’s used his own journey to help others. His entry detailed his passionate love of professional development, coupled with his desire to help those around him. Alex says that finding out he was going to Seattle was a total surprise for him – but not for his managers.

“All my managers knew I was going on the trip a week before I did!” said Alex. “Our delivery station manager was on holiday when our site was told I’d be going to Seattle, so everyone waited until she came back and presented me with a makeshift boarding pass she’d created. Everyone in the room that day knew, apart from me, and the energy was electric.”

“When I found out I was going on the trip, I didn’t believe it at first. It was surreal!” he added.

Alex did a lot during his week in Seattle – but what was his highlight? “Having the opportunity to attend a meeting with Amazon’s senior global leadership team,” he says. “It was such a great experience to meet people at the very top of our company and this trip has given me the confidence to reach out to senior leaders more, which I’m excited about for my future.”

Alex concludes by revealing his favourite thing about working at Amazon. A trip to Seattle aside, of course. “The mentality of the team,” he says. “Everyone here wants to do better than they did the day before. That’s how you judge a company – how the team progresses. It’s a very positive place and I love that.”

Ellen Taylor, Senior Delivery Station Manager at Amazon’s delivery station in Leeds, added: “Alex is a much-loved member of the team here at Amazon in Leeds and we were so pleased when we found out he was off to Seattle. We’re proud to have him represent our team on the trip and I hope he had a brilliant time. I Found the Right Place is one of the many programmes we run here at Amazon to show our appreciation for the colleagues that deliver smiles for our customers every day.”

