Selby opticians spreads the love with optical themed Valentine’s Day cards

Customers at Specsavers Selby can celebrate Valentine’s Day this February while supporting a vital cause, as the store launches a special fundraising initiative in aid of Glaucoma UK.

The team is selling unique, optical-themed Valentine’s Day cards, with all proceeds going directly to the charity, which supports those affected by glaucoma and raises awareness of the importance of eye health.

Andrew Nunwick, store director at Specsavers Selby, says: ‘We see firsthand the impact that glaucoma can have on people’s lives, so we’re delighted to support Glaucoma UK with this fun and meaningful initiative.

‘Regular eye tests are crucial in detecting conditions like glaucoma early, and we hope this campaign helps raise awareness whilst also giving customers a special way to spread the love this Valentine’s Day.’

Specsavers Selby Team

This initiative is part of the store’s ongoing commitment to supporting both national and local charities. In addition to fundraising for Glaucoma UK, Specsavers Selby has a strong track record of community involvement, including acting as a drop-off point for The Salvation Army’s donation drive, helping to provide essential items to those in need.