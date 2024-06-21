Self Care helps carer give even more

Being a full time carer is not easy. Long hours of physical and emotional giving means often means the needs of the carer are put last. Carers are often unsung hero’s who rarely get to take care of themselves. One local lady decided to give a little time to her self care in order to keep on giving.

Caroline, who attends the Haxby Slimming World group, is a full time carer for her son who has Cerebal Palsy and Autism. Whilst giving her all to his full time care she had started to gain weight which was making those daily care tasks much harder. Having Stenosis in her back the gained weight was increasing the pain and limiting her ability to move around. Lifting and carrying her son was becoming harder on her back and emotional eating became the crutch that got her through.

Caroline says “ I had always been a bit of a yo-yo dieter, I tried anything you can imagine. One day after a beautiful day out with my family I looked back at the photo’s and my weight gain really upset me. Over the years I have given my everything to take care of my son the result was in that picture.My family is everything to me and I needed to not just lose weight but keep it off so I could continue caring for them the way I really wanted to. Without telling any one I walked into my local Slimming World group.

I was so anxious but I needed to change, I needed to be healthier for my children – it was the best decision I had made. The members were so welcoming and Corinne, the consultant was so friendly. I walk away from each week in group feeling I can achieve anything. The food is amazing, simple changes to the way I cook meant I can eat our family favourites and still lose weight. I am never hungry and get excited to try new things.

Caroline's transformation to living her best life

The group has helped me no longer to eat my emotions and I could not have made such massive changes without my fellow slimmers. When giving so much to care for someone to have a group of people who care deeply about me and my success has been amazing. There has never been a moment of judgment just fun, encouragement, help and support.

I am now 2 stone 3.5lb lighter and it has made such a difference in my ability to care for my son. It gave me my life back, my confidence, my determination and more than anything my health. I have over halved the amount of pain medication I take and have the energy to keep up with everything that comes my way as a carer.”

Slimming World Consultant Corinne who runs the Haxby group says “ It is the most rewarding part of my role to see peoples lives change. Our communities are full of people caring for others and it is so important they get an opportunity too support their own emotional and physical health.