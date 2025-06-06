Seven days of activities raises more than £1,500 for global charity appeal

Supporters of international development charity Christian Aid have held a series of events and challenges for the organisation’s flagship appeal.

During Christian Aid Week 2025, Otley Churches Together collected donations from church envelope giving, held an afternoon tea at Norwood Church, and filled empty giant Smarties tubes with pennies.

One person went a step further, with a sponsored silence.

Kate Hobson, aged 52, is a mum-of-two, who works at Sainsburys in the town as a customer service assistant, and worships at Otley Parish Church.

An afternoon tea in Otley for Christian Aid Week raised money for communities around the world.

She is also the Otley Christian Aid Group Organiser and this year set herself a fundraising challenge, to stay quiet for two days.

Kate explained: “It was a little difficult as I love to talk. I was only allowed to communicate with pen and paper as well - no text messaging allowed. Perhaps the worst moment was my Body Pump class at Aireborough Leisure Centre; it was a bit strange not being able to say something when I felt like asking 'are you trying kill me'?

“Everyone worked hard this Christian Aid Week, raising more than £1,500 which is amazing and we still have some more to come in. The Smarties tube of pennies went down really well – we must all like sweets a bit more than we admit.”

Money raised during Christian Aid Week will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

Kate Hobson kept mum for 48 hours for Christian Aid.

This year’s appeal focused on work in Guatemala, in Central America, where climate change is causing the seasons to intensify and shift erratically. Water sources are drying up and vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty.

Despite the challenges families are facing, the unstoppable power of hope drives people to look for ways to push back, diversifying and growing more resilient crops, building water recycling systems, and creating organic fertiliser.