Seven stones, seven days, 350km - endurance and strength challenge supporting motor neurone disease charities

Nathan Berry, Head of Collaboration at Nexus (University of Leeds) and amateur rugby player for Keighley RUFC, is set to take on an extraordinary endurance challenge this summer in support of four Motor Neurone Disease (MND) charities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Combining his passion for fitness and rugby with a deep commitment to supporting those affected by MND, Nathan will embark on “The Stones Ultra” – a unique and gruelling seven-day event designed to raise awareness and vital funds.

Taking place from 2nd to 8th June 2025, The Stones Ultra will see Nathan lift seven natural stones - inspired by Scotland’s traditional strongman events - followed by a 50-kilometre run each day for seven consecutive days. In total, he will cover 350 kilometres of running and lift nearly 1,800 kilograms across the week. The numbers reflect the jersey numbers of inspirational rugby figures affected by MND - Rob Burrow’s number 7, Doddie Weir’s number 5 and Ed Slater’s number 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed with strength coach and former Britain’s Strongest Woman Chloe Brennan, the event is more than a physical feat – it is a heartfelt tribute to three rugby legends who have galvanised national attention around MND.

Nathan Berry

Funds raised from the challenge will support four leading MND charities:

Leeds Hospitals Charity: Supporting the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

Supporting the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND. My Name’5 Doddie Foundation: Funding pioneering MND research and support.

Funding pioneering MND research and support. Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA): Providing comprehensive care and research investment.

Providing comprehensive care and research investment. 4Ed: Helping families deal with the financial impact of MND.

Nathan’s professional life at Nexus champions innovation in health tech, giving him a front-row seat to the importance of continued research and holistic support for patients and families. This challenge represents a personal and professional mission to make a tangible difference.

“Through sport, community and perseverance, I hope to honour Rob, Doddie, Ed, and all those fighting MND” Nathan said.