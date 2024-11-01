SEW-EURODRIVE UK boosts team with two new appointments

Normanton-based industry-leading specialist in drive technology, SEW-EURODRIVE UK, has boosted its sales and engineering teams with two new appointments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm’s West Yorkshire production site holds stock of 5,100 components ready for assembly 24/7, employing 160 people.

Headquartered in Germany, SEW-EURODRIVE was established in 1931 with a current network of 17 production plants and 92 Drive Technology Centres in 56 countries around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Scott joins SEW-EURODRIVE UK as a digital specialist and condition monitoring specialist, while Liam Taylor joins as a marketing coordinator and sales support engineer.

James Scott and Liam Taylor

Scott brings 13 years of engineering expertise to his role, having worked as a mobile field engineer prior to joining SEW-EURODRIVE. His previous experience spans multiple engineer and technician roles, working for companies such as Amazon, Imperium Automation, GE Energy and Invar Integration.

Scott is a qualified multi-skilled maintenance engineer and has worked with SEW-EURODRIVE products since he began his career as an apprentice, whether changing failed gearmotors, or installing and commissioning drives on a wide range of machinery.

His last role was specialised within the logistics industry, working on electronics and controls breakdowns, installations, and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott’s role at SEW-EURODRIVE will see him looking after condition-based monitoring software DriveRadar ®, which generates data about how components are behaving in day-to-day operations, predicting when failures may occur, and avoiding unexpected downtime.

Meanwhile, Liam Taylor has joined SEW-EURODRIVE UK after previously working as a project management office analyst at consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion, supporting key stakeholders on the effective delivery of change across the organisation.

Taylor has a degree in live events production from the Academy of Live Technology, where he learnt transferable skills in technical, management, and design areas of the live events industry.

He spent three months working at SEW-EURODRIVE, on a summer placement, stripping down motors and gearboxes and learning the ins and outs of drive technology, before returning to the firm on a full-time basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor’s role as marketing coordinator is new to the company, and sees him assisting with the marketing, branding, and advertising strategies, after SEW-EURORIVE UK seeks to ramp up its profile in partnership with Fantastic Media.

He also works within the electronics department, organising customer training and site visits, alongside helping out with enquiries and orders, and supporting with drive assembly when needed.

Speaking about the new hires, Andy Turner, sales and operations manager at SEW-EURODRIVE UK, said: “We’re really excited to welcome James and Liam onboard. They bring a great mix of expertise and new ideas to the company, with joint experience across a range of roles.

“James’ vast experience as a multi-skilled engineer will boost the skillset of our service department, while Liam’s new role as a marketing coordinator will see SEW-EURODRIVE UK striving to hit new heights.