SEW-EURODRIVE UK partners with The Clothing Bank to tackle clothing poverty in the community

Normanton-based industry-leading specialist in drive technology, SEW-EURODRIVE UK, has teamed up with The Clothing Bank, a charity tackling clothing poverty in the UK.

The Clothing Bank operates across the north of England and Midlands, with an overall mission to tackle clothing poverty. They do this by collecting donations of pre-loved clothing, as well as new toiletries and underwear, and distributing to those in need.

The employees at SEW-EURODRIVE UK have donated over 10 bags of pre-loved clothes as well as contributing to 30 Christmas packs in December, which included pyjamas, a teddy bear, new underwear, cosy socks and body wash for children in need across West Yorkshire.

As well as contributing Christmas pack donations, the SEW team have forged a longer-term partnership with The Clothing Bank and will be hosting a donation bin on site for staff to use with monthly collections for the charity. Sales engineer, Bethany Stockwell, and Niamh Brown from the stock and purchasing team, will also be volunteering once a month in their free time to help the charity this year.

Speaking of the partnership, Bethany said, “Having worked in the NHS, childcare and homeless support fields before my role at SEW, I have been exposed to the true picture of what is happening in our societies. I am delighted that I could take this experience and turn it into something positive alongside my wonderful colleagues at SEW-EURODRIVE UK. I hope that together we can make a real impact in the community.”

Jane, who founded The Clothing Bank, said, “We are inundated with referrals of people needing our help and it is thanks to organisations like SEW-EURODRIVE UK and the individuals who work there that we can help as many people as we do. Since January, we have been able to help over 8,000 people, most of which are working families, children and the elderly who simply cannot afford to put food on the table as well as clothes on their backs.

“The country is dealing with a crisis where people can’t make ends meet. We’re grateful to everyone at SEW who has donated, shared and supported us, and are looking forward to our partnership throughout 2025,” she continued.

