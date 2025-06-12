'Sharing experiences can be life changing' – Whitby care home’s support group for partners of people living with dementia

The Mayfield care home in Whitby has launched a support group specifically designed for spouses and partners of those living with dementia.

This compassionate initiative was co-founded by General Manager Natalie Gill and Andy Lawler, whose wife is a resident at The Mayfield living with dementia.

The group gather in The Mayfield’s Garden Room, creating a non-judgmental space for relatives to share their experiences and connect with others who are navigating the dementia journey.

Andy, whose wife was diagnosed with dementia five years ago, reflected on the positive impact of the group: “Living alongside a loved one with dementia can be an isolating experience. When my wife moved to The Mayfield and I met others going through the same thing, it helped me realise I wasn’t alone, and that sharing experiences can been life changing.

General Manager Natalie Gill with Andy Lawler

“The Mayfield support both myself and my wife in every aspect possible. I’m constantly updated on my wife’s care. The biggest thing is having peace of mind knowing that my wife is being so well looked after.”

Staff at The Mayfield provide full support for the group, and Natalie Gill is actively involved and available to answer questions and offer resources.

Natalie said: "This group is about more than just conversation; it’s about building a community for people who might need support in their role as a spouse or partner of someone living with dementia. Our aim is to create a caring environment where no one has to face this alone.

“In the coming weeks, we’ll be setting regular dates for the support group to ensure it is accessible to all who might be interested."

Andy continues to enjoy spending time with his wife daily and is now also able to prioritise his own wellbeing, a step he acknowledges took time and courage: "As a group, we’ve realised we need to live our lives alongside this journey—not in the shadow of it. This group has helped us all to understand that caring for ourselves is a necessity, and it's so reassuring to know that all of my wife’s care needs are being met at The Mayfield."