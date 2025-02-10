Sheffield and Barnsley homecare company manager wins prestigious national award

Alison Taylor, General Manager of Home Instead franchises in Sheffield and Barnsley, was awarded the prestigious Senior Key Player of the Year Award at Home Instead’s National Conference a the end of January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison, who lives in Hoyland Common, was delighted to receive the award in recognition of her incredible hard work over the past year. She was promoted to General Manager at the end of 2023 and is now entering her 10th year with Home Instead.

“Alison has demonstrated leadership, resilience and a growth mindset which has translated into outstanding results for the business,” said Rob Johnson, Head of Business Development at Home Instead UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has had a significant and tangible impact on the performance of the business, and all key metrics have grown under her management.”

Alison Taylor with her award

Throughout 2024, Alison worked alongside her team to set up the Training Centre of Excellence in October, a bespoke health and social care training facility based in South Sheffield. The centre aims to provide career pathways for social care staff with upskilling opportunities in specialist care, as well as a space to practice moving and handling theory and skills away from a client’s home.

Alison is not only an award-winning businesswoman, but highly respected admired and loved by her colleagues.“Alison is a kind, caring and motivated leader who always has time for people, which shows in the way she is respected,” said Tracey Howson, Care Manager of the North Sheffield office.

“She encourages her team to set their own personal goals alongside business targets, giving people the autonomy to do so is the first to share their successes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad