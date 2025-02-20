Sheffield and Rotherham’s ‘Dads v Dads’ is kicking the stigma about men’s mental health.

Dads v Dads is changing South Yorkshire lives one kick about at a time with five games over four nights during the week.

The weekly event that was set up in 2019 has increased to cater for 50 to 60 dads and does not plan on stopping any time soon.

The focus is on building community and creating a safe space for men to be themselves whilst playing the beautiful game.

Lead Sheffield organiser of Dads v Dads, Kyle Wright, 35 said: “For me, it’s just about getting out, it’s a chance to see my friends and a good chance to catch up with them and just talk.”

Players standing together after a Dads v Dads match

He added: “It’s a chance to have that adult conversation and be out of the house. But it’s just that being out of the house and having that adult time, because when you’re at work, you’re focused on work, so you probably haven’t got that time for a bit of banter, a bit of chit chat and stuff like that. “

Dads v Dads was set up nationally to help busy fathers to get up and exercise but also promotes health and wellbeing , as well as improve self-esteem and coping mechanisms.

The games take place in Sheffield, Rotherham and Dronfield, but there is hope to expand to Barnsley and Doncaster in the future.

In recent statistics from The Samaritans , it was discovered men make up a majority of suicides in the UK and are three times more likely to die by suicide in England than women. The highest age range for this is between the ages of 45 to 49.

Playing a Dads v Dads match

This is followed by the staggering fact that 40% of men have never spoken to anyone about their mental health in a Priory-commissioned survey of 1,000 men in the UK.

Mr Wright added: “It gives people that outlet to speak about what’s on their minds, and maybe become friends with somebody who they might not have known before. There are so many different backgrounds and ethnicities. It’s so diverse that you’re crossing paths with people you never thought you would. And you’re becoming really good friends with them in the process.”

A representative from Sheffield Mind said: “That peer support is something we advocate for.”