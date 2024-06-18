Sheffield businessman to undertake a challenge like no other to raise money
24 Hour row to raise funds for their event and to create awareness for sponsorship for their charities Diabetes UK and Cancer research. Jason is being support by friends and business leaders including local GPs, CEOs of Westfield Health, the One Health Group and even Dan Walker who is helping link the crew in weith Channel 5 for filming the crew during the training and after the event.
We are keen to raise as much money for our chairties with a personal link that Jason has with Diabetes due to his son being a Type 1 diabetic. https://chorus.diabetes.org.uk/link/rj1lxktx0zmv-40vdyr/@/preview/2
The crew aim to create awareness of the challenges faced throughout their enduring challenge by giving lessons to schools with two of the crew being head teachers and also on sustainability with Dan running his own recycling business.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.