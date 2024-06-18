Sheffield businessman to undertake a challenge like no other to raise money

By Jason HowardContributor
Published 18th Jun 2024, 12:33 BST
The World's Toughest Row is a 3000 miles challenge to test both physical and mental endurance. The crossing from the Canaries to Antigua is a challenge that the 4 man crew with an average age of 56 will undertake in December this year. The crew are looking for sponsors and are undertaking local events like the 24 ergo row Jason Howard is doing on from the 11-12th July.

24 Hour row to raise funds for their event and to create awareness for sponsorship for their charities Diabetes UK and Cancer research. Jason is being support by friends and business leaders including local GPs, CEOs of Westfield Health, the One Health Group and even Dan Walker who is helping link the crew in weith Channel 5 for filming the crew during the training and after the event.

We are keen to raise as much money for our chairties with a personal link that Jason has with Diabetes due to his son being a Type 1 diabetic. https://chorus.diabetes.org.uk/link/rj1lxktx0zmv-40vdyr/@/preview/2

The crew aim to create awareness of the challenges faced throughout their enduring challenge by giving lessons to schools with two of the crew being head teachers and also on sustainability with Dan running his own recycling business.

