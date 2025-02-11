Sheffield care home residents share success to long marriage in celebration of triumphant 78 year love story

At HC-One’s Holmwood Care Home in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, residents have been sharing and reminiscing about their own love stories to mark Valentine’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents Marjorie Grantham, aged 93 and Michael Grantham, aged 96, have revealed their beautiful journey of love, family, joy and adventure as well as their pearls of wisdom and advice with fellow residents and colleagues at the home.

Both Marjorie and Michael came from humble backgrounds and beginnings. Marjorie was born in 1931 and worked as a Switchboard Operator and a Wages Clerk, whilst Michael, who was born in 1929, worked as a Royal Army Electric Engineer and a Sales Officer for cars and tested the machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marjorie and Michael first met at Greystones Dance Hall in Sheffield in 1946 when they crossed paths, and they soon began courting. Marjorie was 15 and Michael was 18 when they first met, which sparked a lifelong partnership that was built on their shared dreams and deep affection for each another. Both Marjorie and Michael enjoyed riding at speed on Michael’s T100 Triumph motorbike whilst Marjorie wore a headscarf to protect her hair from the wind.

Residents from HC-One’s Holmwood Care Home, Marjorie Grantham and Michael Grantham when they were younger

Marjorie and Michael’s love story did not run smoothly and faced obstacles when after three years of courtship, Michael unexpectedly did not show up for their date leaving Marjorie devastated. Unbeknown to Marjorie until many years later, Marjorie’s father had walked of their local phone box to contact Michael’s father to convey his disapproval and feelings about the relationship which meant they went their separate ways until reuniting 36 years later.

During their separation, Michael's work as a Sales Officer for cars had taken him abroad temporarily to the United States of America (USA) where he also tested machinery. Marjorie also moved on with her life entering a new relationship and going on to have two children, a daughter called Angela, and a son called Andy and two grandchildren.

During a holiday to England, Michael wondered what had become of Marjorie and called at Marjorie’s mother's previous address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marjorie’s mother contacted her, and Marjorie and Michael were reunited to have a brief catch up on their lives. Following this reunion, Marjorie’s feelings were reignited and wishing to spend more time with Michael, Marjorie located Michael’s father via direct enquiries to be able to contact Michael. However, Michael had flown back abroad to the USA for work, but Michael and Marjorie continued to write to each other.

Residents from HC-One’s Holmwood Care Home, Marjorie Grantham and Michael Grantham when they were younger

Eventually Michael asked Marjorie to marry him and after long and hard deliberation, Marjorie said yes. Michael flew over to England to meet Marjorie before later going abroad to California in the USA to be married in 1986. They both loved their lifestyle abroad including Michael becoming an excellent racquetball player and keen swimmer, and Marjorie achieving silver medals in Latin American dancing.

Michael and Marjorie returned to live in England in 1987 to be closer to their families and continued enjoying meals out together and travelling around the world to many destinations.

At the age of 87, Michael and Marjorie were sadly separated temporarily from living together as Marjorie's health deteriorated and Marjorie moved into HC-One’s Holmwood Care Home in May 2019. Michael visited Marjorie regularly and they went on regular trips out together with the support of the home and their family to their local pub and enjoyed singing songs together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Michael’s health started to deteriorate, he made the decision to also move into Holmwood to be with Marjorie in December 2021 where they were reunited, living under the same roof. To this day, Michael still refers to Marjorie as "my bride” and holds her hand.

Residents from HC-One’s Holmwood Care Home, Marjorie Grantham and Michael Grantham when they were younger

When asked what their secret was to a long and happy marriage, Michael and Marjorie Grantham, commented:

“Our secret to a long and happy marriage is being interested in each other and doing nice things together.”

Vicki Leck, HC-One’s Holmwood Care Home Manager, said:

“Michael and Marjorie’s love story is a testament to true love, commitment, and the beauty of shared experiences. Michael and Marjorie’s love story has a legacy of warmth, laughter, and shows a family deeply enriched by their love for each other.”