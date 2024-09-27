Sheffield children's therapist runs Berlin Marathon's 50th anniversary race

Sheffield Children’s Family Therapist, Paddy Vessey, will celebrate his 50th birthday this year by running the Berlin Marathon in its 50th anniversary year, all to raise funds for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

The Charity helps to provide the team at Sheffield Children’s with equipment and services above the standard NHS provision, so they can deliver the best possible care for children and families.

Paddy will take on the 26 mile race this September, helping to raise vital funds for Sheffield Children’s, where he works in Paediatric Psychology.

In his work, Paddy provides invaluable support to children and young people with various physical health conditions including diabetes and arthritis.

He takes a holistic approach in viewing and treating his patient as a whole, without focussing solely on their condition.

He said, “I’m truly committed to Sheffield Children’s – I’ve been here for 14 years now. Of course, there are tough parts to my work, but it’s so rewarding – I’m blessed to be able to empower families to make their own changes. They often come to thank me when our sessions have ended.”

This isn’t Paddy’s first marathon for the Charity. In 2014, he raised over £1000 when he ran the Paris Marathon in celebration of his 40th birthday, and now he’s planning on doing it all over again!

He said, “It’s a real experience - more of a mental challenge than physical, to be honest. They say if you train to reach 20 miles, then the support of the crowd will carry you through the last six on the day. For the first marathon I was strict in my training and cut a lot out of my diet. Now I’m about to turn 50, my focus is more on finding enjoyment in exercise again and avoiding injury!’

After completing the Paris marathon, Paddy donated the funds to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) at Sheffield Children’s so that they could be used where they were needed most.

“Fundraising for the Charity means I get to invest in my team and the amazing NHS colleagues here at the hospital. It just makes sense to fundraise for them. The great thing about running for the Charity is that people are drawn to help and so happy to get behind you because it’s such a great cause.”

Paddy is working hard to meet his £1250 fundraising target, trying to fit in time for tin collections and championing the Charity to friends and family between his work at the hospital, and numerous weekly 10k and half-marathon runs.

He still has further to go to reach his goal, so if you’d like to support Paddy in his fundraising and help to change lives at Sheffield Children's, then please head to: tchc.org.uk/paddy-vessey-fundraising