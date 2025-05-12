A small part of Yorkshire has been hailed as the most generous in the UK as a new study explores the simple kindness of giving to charity.

People living in the former constituency of Sheffield Hallam top the tables, handing over nearly two per cent of their disposable income - more than £28m - in 2024.

Wealthy areas such as Kensington and Chelsea gifted just a quarter of a per cent in contrast, according to the Charities Aid Foundation's UK Local Giving Report 2025.

Generosity, said directors, doesn't seem or need to correlate with wealth. It is highlighted however in regional trends.

Neil Heslop is chief executive of the Charities Aid Foundation. Parity across urban and rural divides, he said, must start at a national level.

He added: “Giving plays a vital role in building more resilient charities, to continue their work at the heart of our communities, improving outcomes and strengthening social cohesion."

The UK public gave £15.4bn to charity last year, yet fewer than half of people donated in the previous 12 months, according to the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF).

Its new report, published today, explores regional trends in parliamentary constituencies. Sheffield Hallam, which saw its boundaries redrawn last year, tops the tables.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, donor levels are lowest in urban areas which have higher levels of deprivation, the report outlines.

Places where people give the most, on the other hand, tend to be in the better-off suburbs of large cities.

At city level, the tiny Welsh city of St David's with just 1,750 residents is named as the most generous - and Hull as the least.

Despite this, residents' generosity is only rated as slightly lower than the UK average when compared to the average income.

The data comes from the three UK regulators, including the Charity Commission of England and Wales, to be mapped into areas.

On average, people give 1.1 per cent of their income to charity, previous research has shown.

Despite contributing an estimated £49m to good causes, today's findings show, Kensington and Bayswater residents donate just 0.5 per cent of their disposable incomes. All of the least generous areas are located in the capital.

The report examines this "imbalance", as well as where charities are located and where their services are needed most.

It highlights a need for a strategic approach, said the CAF, to put community at the core. Ultimately, it concluded, places with a "strong sense of local pride" donate more than average to charity.

Mr Heslop said: "With uneven levels of generosity, we need to consider how we encourage those who can afford it, to give more and how we can empower places to attract more philanthropic investment to translate into a more resilient social fabric.