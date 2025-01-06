Sheffield raptor project takes flight over Owlthorpe Fields

The skies over Sheffield's S20 green corridor are set to become a hub of conservation activity for birds of prey, thanks to a pioneering new project led by the Owlthorpe Fields Conservation Group.

The raptor monitoring project is set to provide additional nesting boxes for kestrels, barn owls, tawny owls and little owls.

With a fresh injection of funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, this ambitious initiative aims to monitor and boost the populations of the various raptor species in the area and is inspired by the British Trust for Ornithology’s (BTO) call for wider monitoring.

The project methodology, box construction, installation and monitoring will be conducted by licensed ringers from the Sorby Breck Bird Ringing Group. Led by Will Warhurst, the boxes will be checked each breeding season and any chicks given uniquely identifying rings on their legs. Breeding numbers and species will be recorded and reported to the BTO, and a report produced at the end of the 3-year monitoring period.

Commenting on the project Will Warhurst said: “It’s very exciting to be leading the raptor project. I grew up and still live in the S20 area, and have been passionate about bird monitoring from a very early age. With the BTO looking to increase raptor monitoring, it is a timely opportunity to get this project underway and provide essential data on breeding numbers, productivity and nest locations, which are highly valued by the organisations that work to conserve raptors across the UK.”

The project, part funded by the National Lottery Heritage Funded, Sheffield Southeast Local Area Committee and Owlthorpe Fields Conservation Group, and supported by Sheffield Council, will run for 3 years, after which a detailed report will be provided to the BTO and the Sheffield City Council Ecology Unit.

Claire Baker of Owlthorpe Fields Conservation Group said: “We are delighted to be in a position to enable this work to go ahead and are very grateful to Will and the Sorby Breck Bird ringing group for taking this on. Their extensive skill and knowledge will undoubtedly provide important data on raptors in our locality. Our local community are very fond of watching their local buzzards, kestrels and barn owls and will be thrilled to know that work is being implemented which will hopefully safeguard their presence in the area.”

The Owlthorpe Fields Conservation Group was awarded a £101,990 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund a few weeks ago.

The funding is supporting improvements and conservation efforts at Owlthorpe Fields, securing its role as a crucial green space for the community.

Owlthorpe Fields is an important area in Southeast Sheffield, appreciated for its biodiversity and historical importance as former agricultural land.

The site has gained increased significance, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasising the need for effective management and enhanced accessibility to prevent degradation and promote inclusive use.

The project is enhancing access, restoring pathways, managing vegetation, and repairing historical stone walls. These initiatives aim to preserve the area's ecological and historical integrity.