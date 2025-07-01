Sheffield service achieves 'Good' care rating

A residential service in Sheffield which cares for adults with learning disabilities has been recognised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for delivering consistently high standards of person-centred care, with staff praised for their warmth, professionalism and commitment to enabling independence.

The Fields, on Spa Lane, Woodhouse, part of Cygnet Social Care, received ‘Good’ ratings across all five key lines of enquiry - Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led - following an unannounced inspection between 29 May and 2 June 2025.

In a report highlighting effective leadership, a proactive safety culture and an ethos of kindness and dignity, inspectors echoed feedback from families and external professionals who described the service as “a home,” where staff are “wonderful,” “caring,” and “genuinely want the best for people.”

In their report, inspectors described a service grounded in respect, empathy and choice, where “People received person-centred support, in line with needs, wishes and preferences.”

The report also highlighted the strong safety culture and robust staffing practices. Inspectors said: “The provider had a proactive and positive culture of safety, based on openness and honesty. Staff provided care to meet people’s needs that was safe, supportive and enabled people to do the things that mattered to them.

“There were enough qualified, skilled and experienced staff who received effective support, supervision and development.”

Inspectors noted that staff worked closely with individuals to plan and deliver care in a way that maximised independence, supported wellbeing and enabled residents to live more fulfilling lives. This included encouraging people to manage their own health needs and access community resources.

As part of their inspection, the CQC spoke with residents, staff, families and professionals, who all feedback positively on the support given at the service. Relatives consistently praised staff for their kindness, communication and genuine connection with residents.

Comments included;

“The manager is brilliant. They are happy here. I have peace of mind and nothing to worry about now.”

“The staff show our relative love and attention.”

“I have consistently observed a high standard of care being delivered. The staff demonstrate a strong commitment to person-centred care, treating people with dignity, respect and compassion at all times.”

“The best thing about here is that they are good at keeping in contact, their bedroom is clean, and they make the room nice for my relative.”

“We have a positive experience of the service. Staff are friendly, helpful and communication is good.”

“My relative has freedom here. They have a better quality of live. The Fields is their home.”

“Staff really care about my relative. The best thing is that they are so friendly and outgoing. They really care and engage with my relative.”

“I would definitely recommend The Fields to others.”

This was echoed by external professionals who noted a high level of professionalism and attentiveness from staff, as well as visible, positive relationships with the people they support.

Inspectors praised the enriching and inclusive lifestyle supported by staff at The Fields with residents regularly accessing the community, with activities including day trips and holidays, shopping and café visits, attending football matches and theatre performances, and visits to local community centres. They also highlighted that, on-site, residents enjoy access to a wide range of leisure facilities including a pool table and games consoles, a hair and nail bar, arts and crafts, board games and social activities.

Inspectors noted that the service ensured residents were involved in activities that were meaningful to them, and that the environment was tailored to individual needs, interests, culture and aspirations. The inspection also recognised the positive leadership culture and the commitment of staff.

They added: “Staff ensured that outcomes were positive and consistent and they met both clinical expectations and the expectations of people themselves.

“Leaders cared about the staff and promoted their wellbeing, supporting them to always deliver person-centred care.

“The provider always treated people with kindness, empathy and compassion, and respected their privacy and dignity. We saw staff treating people kindly and respectfully, giving praise to people for their achievements and maintaining their independence.”

One staff member told inspectors: “We make sure their needs are met and they are kept safe and happy. We’ve got a lot of longstanding staff. It’s a lovely place to work and we genuinely want the best for people. I feel privileged to support them every day.”

Anne-Marie Williams, Service Manager at The Fields, expressed pride in her team’s achievement. She said: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved at The Fields. Having been here since 2013, I’ve seen our service grow stronger with every year, and this latest CQC inspection - our seventh in 12 years - truly reflects the passion, resilience and dedication of our team.

“The inspectors saw what I have the privilege of witnessing every day: a warm, caring environment where staff go above and beyond to support the people who live here. I’m so grateful to work alongside such a compassionate and committed group of individuals, who consistently give their all to create a place that feels like home.

“We are absolutely delighted to have received a ‘Good’ rating across all domains, but in my heart, I believe what we offer is more than good. It’s outstanding.”