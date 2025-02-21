Sheffield Sixth-Form Student Wins National Film Award

Isabella Doona, 18, finished her A Levels in the Summer of 2024 and has since been awarded with the BFI Moving Image Award for Best TV/Film Extract, for her sixth form film titled The Tribute.

The short film takes the form of a comedic mockumentary and features a young boy who performs an Elvis Presley tribute act in a working men’s club. The judges from the BFI commented on the film, stating that it was "nothing short of a genre masterpiece, this is a hilariously clever satire which captures the unique style that defines this genre perfectly.

The attention to detail in replicating the documentary tradition is impressive, from the 'talking heads' to the shaky camera work, the humour and satire. The exaggerated detail in every technical and visual code, is a pitch-perfect nod to the genre, making it a joy to watch."

Isabella told BBC Radio Sheffield that she “wants to reach bigger audiences but still feature everyday slices of local life” and that she would like to create films that visualise “untold stories” and “comedic elements of life and reality that people don’t get to witness.”

