Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys, and global superstar Taylor Swift among celebrities to donate items to Teenage Cancer Trust auction

More than 40 stars of music, stage, sport and screen have joined Teenage Cancer Trust for its Star Boot Sale: Festive Special fundraiser, which ends on Monday 2nd December at 10am GMT.

An album signed by the Arctic Monkeys, a presentation of the bestselling and Grammy nominated Tortured Poets Department album signed by Taylor Swift, a guitar signed by Queen band member Sir Brian May, drumsticks signed by Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain, a jacket worn to the 2023 Brit Awards by Lewis Capaldi, and Noel Gallagher’s size 7 Adidas trainers are just some of the unique items that celebrities have donated to raise money for the charity.

Arctic Monkeys have donated a signed Vinyl Album of their 7th album release “The Car” (2022), to help raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust, with the current bid at £160.

Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to supporting 13-24 year olds with cancer by providing them with specialist care and support. At such a critical time in their lives, each day that goes by without the right support can cause a young person lasting damage, impacting their physical and emotional wellbeing and their ability to rebuild their lives after treatment.

Donated items in the auction are expected sell from around £25 to thousands of pounds.

Other celebrity donated items in the Star Boot Sale: Festive Special include:

- Signed cymbal from Royal Blood’s third album recording “Typhoons”,- A gold drumhead signed by the band Courteeners, - Signed artwork by musician, writer and artist Pete Doherty, - A limited edition print of the late Amy Winehouse, created by Bryan Adams, - A setlist from when The Who headlined Glastonbury in 2015, signed by Roger Daltrey CBE, - A large theatrical poster for the release of Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers signed by Gandalf himself Sir Ian McKellen and dated 2024, - Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has signed his book: “The Making of Another Major Motional Picture Masterpiece”, - A script from the 2022 film Dalíland signed actor by Sir Ben Kingsley, - A print by artist Pete Mckee signed by singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. Included in the auction are some Teenage Cancer Trust “buy it now” gifts which can be bought to directly treat a young person going through cancer. These items include: - £15 to buy a pamper box for a young person, - £30 so young people can enjoy a festive movie night on a Teenage Cancer Trust unit,- £50 to buy young people on a Teenage Cancer Trust unit a takeaway.

Jamie Johnson, Head of Music & Entertainment at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: "We have some phenomenal items up for grabs in our Star Boot Sale auction, from unique signed memorabilia, exclusive artwork, iconic props, to lyrics sheets and much more.

“These incredible pieces have been generously donated by some of the biggest names in music and entertainment, and we’re deeply grateful for their support.

"All of the proceeds will go towards supporting young people with cancer in the UK, the auction is the perfect opportunity to grab a one-of-a-kind gift, while making a real difference."