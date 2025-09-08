Sheffield’s legendary King Mojo celebrated with major new heritage project

A £114,300 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund will bring an iconic 1960s venue back into the spotlight — honouring its role in shaping British music history and breaking down social barriers.

Pitsmoor Road’s King Mojo provided one of the earliest UK stages for artists that went on to become global icons. Legends like Stevie Wonder, Ike & Tina Turner, The Who and Jimi Hendrix all performed at the teenage club between 1964 and 1967.

A new project – ‘Mojo Rising – Celebrating 60 Years of Music and Community’ – will mark the club’s 60th anniversary by exploring its rich cultural legacy and capturing stories from those who experienced it first-hand.

The King Mojo – opened by Peter and Geoff Stringfellow in 1964 – operated in a neighbourhood that remains one of the most deprived in the city. During its heyday, it played a powerful role in promoting community cohesion and racial integration, welcoming diverse audiences and Black American artists at a time when such inclusivity was rare in the UK.

The project will be delivered by the Mojo Heritage Collective, supported by SADACCA, Sheffield Live, Dirty Stop Outs Ltd and others.

It will involve volunteers, artists, designers and academics working together to co-create exhibitions, events and digital experiences.

The activities will include:

A full-colour commemorative book

A 3D digital recreation of the venue

A documentary film capturing the legacy of the venue

A new mural and travelling exhibition

Workshops, public events and talks

A series of podcasts and oral history recordings

A dedicated website and social media archive

Volunteers will receive training in interviewing, research and heritage skills, to help deliver the project.

Michael Bell, chairman of the Mojo Heritage Collective, said: "King Mojo was more than a club – it was a cultural lightning rod that helped launch some of the world’s biggest artists and gave young people in Sheffield a way to feel connected to something truly global. I was there and the experience has stayed with me all my life. This project is about preserving that energy and ensuring the memories, music and meaning live on for future generations."

The project will run over the next two and a half years.

Helen Featherstone, Director, England North, at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Mojo Heritage Collective with their project to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the King Mojo club. Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players the project can pass on some of these amazing stories and memories from the club’s heritage to the next generation of music lovers.”

Thanks to National Lottery players, the story of King Mojo will be brought back to life — honouring its past and inspiring the next generation.