Shelf Gala 2025 hailed a huge success with thousands attending

From morning to evening, the Gala Field in Shelf was alive with music and activity. Visitors were treated to a packed programme that catered to all ages, with attractions ranging from live music from The Slinkys, arena performances from iD Academy of Performing Arts, Studio 59 Street Dance, and a live broadcast by Phoenix Radio 96.7FM. Special guests such as Dinosaurs & Dragons, Band Baja and Creature Connections mingled with the crowd.

The traditional procession competition saw floats and groups parade from Bethel Chapel down Halifax Road to Shelf, with prizes awarded for the best walking float. Around the field, stalls run by local organisations offered games and tombolas, while thrill-seekers braved the fairground rides and families enjoyed refreshments from the Tea Tent, Beer Tent and food stalls.

Once again, this year’s Gala was supported by SUEZ recycling and recovery UK who provided free bins, a skip and disposal services, along with a team of nine staff on the day to litter-pick and help keep the park clean and safe.

The Shelf Gala Committee praised the team’s efforts as “friendly and professional – a real credit to SUEZ” and thanked the company for its “generous support and dedication to the community event.”

Gareth Richardson, Contract General Manager at SUEZ, said: “We’re proud to support community events like Shelf Gala. It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying themselves, and we were pleased to play our part in keeping the site clean and safe throughout the day.”

Organisers said the amazing turnout and smooth running of the event were down to the hard work of volunteers, performers, local groups and supporters.

Jonathan Kerry, Vice-Chair of the Shelf Gala Committee, said: “This year’s Gala was everything we hoped for and more. To see thousands of people enjoying themselves and celebrating our community was truly special.”

Fellow Vice-Chair, Andy Gibson, added: “We also want to thank our supporting partners including SUEZ, Yorkshire Water, and Collett & Sons for the stage – as well as all the local schools and businesses who played their part. Your contributions and teamwork helped make this year’s Gala the success it was.”

Shelf Gala continues to grow as one of Halifax’s most favourite summer events, and showing what can be achieved when local people and businesses come together.

