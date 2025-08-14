Show Home Opens to house hunters in North Yorkshire Town

Homebuyers are being invited to see what homes will look like on a new development in Northallerton, North Yorkshire. Housebuilder Persimmon has opened the doors to the show home at their Kings Gate development located just to the north of the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Councillors Steve Watson and cabinet member for Housing Simon Myers were recently on hand to formally open the new show home, complete with ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The site offers both 2 and 3-bedroom homes including semi-detached, detached and townhouse properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located within walking distance of the town’s main high street and a five-minute drive from Northallerton railway station, it’s expected the new homes will prove popular with local homebuyers.

North Yorkshire Councillors Myers and Watson at Kings Gate in Northallerton.

Northallerton North Councillor Steve Watson said: “It is great to see another part of the North Northallerton development coming together.

“To date we have seen a new bridge, a new school and community facilities delivered plus very soon a range of shops.

“I look forward to working with all developers to deliver even more for our residents and community in Northallerton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Neal, Sales Director at Persimmon Teesside said “We’re delighted to open the doors and welcome homebuyers to our new show home at Kings Gate.

North Yorkshire Councillors Myers and Watson cut the ribbon on the show home at Kings Gate in Northallerton.

“With the town’s excellent transport links and thriving town centre, we fully expect these new homes to be in high demand.