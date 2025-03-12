Skipton Building Society hosts the next generation of Women in Tech
As part of the interactive session organised by the Women in Tech Colleague Resource Group, the students heard from Ruth Oni, an Associate Data Engineer and Kadie Dignam, a Senior Digital Content Developer at Skipton Building Society who gave an insight into their roles and career journeys. The students were also given a special tour of The Bailey – Skipton’s head office - where around 1,000 colleagues are based.
Guest speakers from the Women in Tech network, Yasmin DeNardo and Rachel Quinn from KPMG, explored the topic of AI and data.
Jenny Wood, Skipton Group Chief Information Officer said:“In today’s world technology and data are integral to everything we do. Skipton Group is passionate about helping our members and our communities and sessions like today’s are essential to help young people in our local community understand the opportunities that exist within science, technology, engineering and maths .”
Shagufta Sharif, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Skipton Group added: ‘‘It’s been an absolute pleasure to invite these young people into Skipton to showcase the breadth of career options and pathways available through STEM subjects. It’s important we challenge outdated stereotypes and provide opportunities for young people to see themselves thriving in tech and engineering. We know that visibility and representation matter and by showcasing some of our female leaders and the variety of roles they have, we really hope to inspire the next generation to pursue a STEM career.’’
Rebecca Lofthouse from Skipton Girls’ High School said: "Attending the event at Skipton Building Society provided our students with an invaluable opportunity to explore the real-world applications of technology and AI. Engaging with industry leaders and role models opened their eyes to the diverse career paths available, inspiring them to consider futures they may not have previously envisioned. Raising awareness of these opportunities is crucial in empowering the next generation to make informed decisions about their careers, particularly in fields like technology, where diversity and inclusion can drive innovation and change."