Skipton mum has chance of dream ski break after twin sister’s heartfelt nomination

A Skipton mum-of-three has scooped a place in the final five to win a luxury ski holiday in the French alps.

Katie Fox, 44, was nominated by her twin sister, Anna Chapman, to be in with the chance of returning to her skiing passion after many years away from the slopes.

A lifelong ski enthusiast, Katie spent years carving up the slopes before ‘life got in the way’. For the past decade, she’s devoted herself to raising her young family, overcoming a divorce, and building a thriving business – and now she’s ready to make her long-awaited return to the mountains.

Katie's adventures on the slopes

VIP SKI challenged Brits to get back into skiing by offering the chance to be one of the first people to stay in its brand-new luxury La Plagne accommodation, the Graciosa. The holiday company put out a search for those most deserving of a ‘return to the slopes’ – from Britain’s oldest and most terrified, to those who have stopped skiing due to illness, financial reasons or loss.

Speaking about her sister’s nomination, Anna said: “Katie is such an adventurous person, always outdoors and exploring and I know she has really missed her time on the slopes. When you have young children and you’re building a business it’s hard to prioritise yourself and life’s luxuries. Katie works so hard and puts 100% into everyone and everything around her – she truly deserves to win!”

Of the 300 entries, Anna’s entry made the judges smile and secured her a place in the final five. The competition now goes to a vote with the public choosing the winner via VIP SKIs website.

Anna added: “If Katie wins, I’m pretty sure she’ll take her new partner, Lee – they’re in a long-distance relationship, so every moment together counts. A ski trip would be the ultimate treat for them to swap train tickets for lift passes and enjoy some adventure on the slopes… and I’ll be first in line for babysitting duty!"

Katie hopes to win the chance to get back into skiing

Katie lives in Skipton, North Yorkshire with her daughters Sophia, 11, Isla, 10 and son Caleb, 6. She owns a children’s forest holiday club business called Wild Explorers which she founded during Covid-19. She welcomes thousands of children every year to enjoy time amongst the trees, making dens, enjoying campfires and generally having a wild time.

Perched at an altitude of 2003m above Plagne Centre, the Graciosa, a stunning complex of sixteen chalets for 4 to 14 guests, offers unparalleled convenience and access to the slopes. Skiers can take a short stroll down the piste to the heart of the resort, or ski straight from the ski room into the expansive Paradiski area.

The winner of the £3,466 holiday prize will soak up a room in one of the 16 versatile suites complete with dedicated chalet host serving delicious meals. Other facilities include luxury lounge, bar, ski hire shop, massage room, and childcare facilities.

Celebrating the upcoming launch of VIP SKI’s ‘Graciosa’ for the 2025/26 season, Nicola Hardy from VIP SKI said: “Our competition has been a wonderful way to connect with guests, both old friends and new, and to showcase what VIP SKI is all about: beautiful skiing and creating memories that last a lifetime.

“So many of us step away from the things we love to focus on family, work, and financial priorities. Katie has selflessly put her family first, and her nomination is a true celebration of her dedication and achievements. There’s no better place than La Plagne to rediscover the joy of skiing – for Katie, it would be a wow-factor experience and the perfect environment to reconnect with the slopes. We wish all our finalists the very best of luck as voting opens.”