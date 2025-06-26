Skipton’s Big Church Sing-athon raises more than £1,700 for global appeal.

Skipton fundraisers raised the roof with a marathon musical effort as part of this year’s Christian Aid Week appeal.

The Big Church Sing-athon took place at Trinity St Andrew’s Church, in Westmoreland Street, with the church’s music group playing and singing for 14 hours.

Skipton and District Christian Aid Group organiser, David Molyneux, explained: “Every year, during this appeal, people across Britain and Ireland come together in support of their global neighbours, and in a celebration of hope for a fairer world.

“Our Big Church Singathon, organised by Jean Williams, was a big success. The Trinity St Andrew’s music group played and sang from 8am to 10pm - singing the first verse of every single one of the 790 hymns in the Singing the Faith hymnbook.

The Skipton Big Church Sing-athon at Trinity St Andrew's Church.

“Jonathan Crossley played piano throughout the day, together with Susannah Morrish on flute. They were assisted by members of the music group and the Trinity St Andrew’s congregation. People came and went throughout the day – joining in with the singing and enjoying a range of refreshments. Everyone commented that it was a lovely day of faith and fellowship, where they learned about Christian Aid and raised £1,795 for the charity’s work.”

As well as supporting Christian Aid, the performance commemorated the 50th anniversary of the union of Gargrave Road Methodist Church, Broughton Road Methodist Church and Skipton United Reform Church.

Money raised during the Christian Aid Week appeal will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

This year highlighted work in Guatemala, in Central America, where climate change is causing the seasons to intensify and shift erratically. As a result, farming communities have to battle severe floods and, more recently, ferocious heatwaves. Water sources are drying up and vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty.

Despite the challenges families are facing, the unstoppable power of hope drives people to look for ways to push back.

Christian Aid has been working with organisations like, Coordinación de ONG y Cooperativas, to offer training and tools so farmers can diversify and grow more resilient crops, build water recycling systems, and create organic fertiliser.