Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival celebrates 40th birthday in style !

Participants carry-ing over 200 lanterns inspired by the 2025 theme "Shop!" were joined by samba band Banda Na Rua, street band The Peace Artistes, clown troupes of smugglers and police and beautiful illuminated dancers.

Susanna Meese, Chair of Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival said: "It has been an honour and a joy tonight to see the valley come out and celebrate our village's Moonraking legend and its fabulous community. It's been a privilege to see the hundred strong volunteer group support this Festival and the thousands of people who came out tonight to celebrate on a dark February evening. I couldn't be prouder of our community and of the Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival.

The lanterns created by families in workshops during half term week were stunning, funny, charming and truly unique! We saw lantern ice creams, cupcakes, apples, carrots, tea cups and teapots, a cinnamon swirl, toy cars and trains, dresses and t-shirts, moons, stars, shops and houses, a chess piece, handbags and purses, diamonds, teddy bears, eyeballs, a shopping basket and a shopping trolley, a pile of books, a bobble hat, an alien and Mr Potato Head himself!"

Slaithwaite Moonraking festival 2025 was the launch event for “Shop!” an 18-month project that marks the 100th birthday of the Carr Lane parade of eight shops in Slaithwaite village centre.

Throughout 2025 Watershed Workshops working in partnership with the Moonraking Festival will delve into the history of the eight shops that were built on Carr Lane in 1925, unearthing stories, dialogues and memories. Local groups will research stories, and local arts and community groups will bring them to life in creative projects. The project will include a range of exhibitions, performances, podcasts and events, and an audio trail around the village shops bringing the past to life. The project will end with an exhibition at Colne Valley Museum and a community-based celebration event.

The 2025 Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Dark Woods Foundation, Kirklees Third Sector Leaders Creative Steps, University of Manchester, Kirklees Council, Wilkinson Woodward Solicitors, Ryder and Dutton, McNair Shirts, Write Out Loud, Rumpus, Innovate Orthopaedics, Globe Arts and Yes Tuition.

Additional fundraisers have been organised by A New Leaf Bookshop, Waves, Anello Pizza, Zapato Brewing, Ruddi’s , Otso Clothing, The Clay Mill, Slaithwaite Civic, Red Deer Club and Far Cry Acapella.

Contributed Lanterns at Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival's 40th birthday parade, supported by National Lottery Heritage Fund

Contributed Performers re-enact the Moonraking legend at Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival Parade 2025, supported by National Lottery Heritage Fund