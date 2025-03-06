Sleeping Rough for Five Nights

Paul Sharrock

Paul Sharrock a trainee Homeless Pastor for Blackburn and Accrington, is taking on an extraordinary challenge—sleeping rough for five consecutive nights in five towns where The Homeless Pastors operate. From March 24th to 29th, Paul will spend each night on the streets of Accrington, Blackburn, Leeds, Bradford, and Halifax, raising awareness and vital funds for those experiencing homelessness.

This challenge marks two years since Paul left homelessness himself, having once lived under a motorway bridge for a long period. Now, he has his own flat, is free from all substances, and actively supports others in recovery.

Paul not only attends recovery meetings but also leads a 12-step group in Burnley, helping others on their journey to freedom. Through his volunteer work with The Homeless Pastors and Light Groups, Paul is giving back in a powerful way—supporting some of the most vulnerable people in society. His journey from rough sleeping to becoming a mentor and outreach worker is nothing short of inspirational. Paul’s challenge is about raising awareness and support for those still struggling on the streets. You can show your support by donating, sharing his story, and helping us continue this vital work. To support Paul and The Homeless Pastors, visit: https://localgiving.org/fundraising/5-night-sleepout

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, contact: David Fawcett