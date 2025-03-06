Sleeping Rough for Five Nights
This challenge marks two years since Paul left homelessness himself, having once lived under a motorway bridge for a long period. Now, he has his own flat, is free from all substances, and actively supports others in recovery.
Paul not only attends recovery meetings but also leads a 12-step group in Burnley, helping others on their journey to freedom. Through his volunteer work with The Homeless Pastors and Light Groups, Paul is giving back in a powerful way—supporting some of the most vulnerable people in society. His journey from rough sleeping to becoming a mentor and outreach worker is nothing short of inspirational. Paul’s challenge is about raising awareness and support for those still struggling on the streets. You can show your support by donating, sharing his story, and helping us continue this vital work. To support Paul and The Homeless Pastors, visit: https://localgiving.org/fundraising/5-night-sleepout
For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, contact: David Fawcett
email: [email protected] Mob - 07745 539332