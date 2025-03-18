Slimming world as changed my life

At my biggest to now 7st 13lb lighter

Joining Slimming World as a returning member for the fifth time in January 2024 stepping on those scales- I knew it was time to change and this time forever- the change was needed not just for me but for my three beautiful children.

As a mum I live quite the busy hectic life and often put myself last i was not important for a while I committed my all to my kids but after seeing other mums running around playing on the park I wanted that too i wanted to be that fun energetic mummy.

Slimming World was the answer in previous journeys I'd lost weight and each time I fell pregnant but with that came the excuse to just eat what I wanted - in my head I told myself I'm pregnant I can eat what I want, when I want.

The 4th time I just basically gave up why I will never know. But this time something clicked I found a fight in me like never be before.

My SW mum kath

I'm currently 7st 13lb lighter! "Why Slimming World?" I'm asked a lot, well it's a where you can eat real food without feeling guilty, a plan what is not a diet nore does it feel like one.

I love that I can still enjoy all the foods I love but are prepared and cooked in a much healthier way. I can now make meals my whole family can enjoy and also benefit from the goodness. I love the fact you're fully supported throughout your journey by Slimming World and given all the tools to help you succeed.

I also love the fact it's a community where your able to meet people from all different walks of life, I attend Brinsworth West Tues 9am group, which is run by the most amazing supportive consultant Caroline Hawson. I sit in that room for image therapy with some of the most inspiring women I've ever come across, there is never no judgement just support encouragement love respect and a full team spirit.

People walk in as strangers leave as friends you meet people who have the biggest impact on you who if you weren't in group your paths would never have crossed they become family. I now have a Slimming World mum kath who as seen all my journeys she as become a huge part of my life, I look forward to seeing them all every week and hearing how they have all got on.

People dont reconise me anymore

I'm often asked does it work? My answer is simply YES in many more ways than one. I would recommend anyone struggling to pop along to a Slimming World group go see what it's about - go listen and I promise your life will change.