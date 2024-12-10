Small businesses unite in Hebden Bridge to combat loneliness and hunger this festive season
On Tuesday, December 17, the Methodist Centre will host a heart-warming gathering providing free hot meals and refreshments to all who need them, including the homeless, those on low incomes, the elderly, and anyone feeling the weight of loneliness.
This extraordinary initiative is led by Scott Borrows, owner of Totally Screwed Hardware, and Gordon Frankland, proprietor of the menswear store Frank and Jasper.
Together, they have rallied other local businesses to donate food, services, and time to ensure no one is left behind this festive season.
The event will run from 10am to 4pm, with a wide variety of offerings, including:
- Hearty bacon sarnies for breakfast.
- Delicious vegetable curry, classic pie and peas, and more.
- A variety of hot drinks and cakes to warm the soul.
A host of Hebden Bridge businesses are contributing to the event, including:
- Shoulder of Mutton HB
- Hebden Sarnies
- Tall Poppies
- Eastern Spice
- R&H Murray Butchers
- The Excited Goat
- D Gibbon Butchers
- Soup Dragon HB
- And many more.
Scott Borrows shared: “Hebden Bridge has a strong community spirit, and this event is about coming together to share that spirit with those who may be struggling.”
Gordon Frankland added: “We want people to feel welcome, cared for, and part of something bigger. Whether you’re here for a chat, a meal, or just a cup of tea, we’ll be here for you.”
The event runs from 10am to 4pm at the Methodist Centre. No reservations are required, just come as you are and enjoy the food, drinks, and warm company.
For more information, contact: [email protected]