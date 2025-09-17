Social Care Leadership shortlisting for Yorkshire manager

A care manager from Leeds who supports adults with learning disabilities is being celebrated on the national stage.

Adrianne Evans-Faulkner, Service Manager at Cygnet Social Care Supported Living in Leeds, has been named a finalist in The Social Care Leadership Awards 2025 in the Partnership Champion category.

The awards, which celebrate outstanding leadership across the social care sector, will take place on 21st October 2025 at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square.

Adrianne, who has already led her service to win Mental Health Service of the Year at the Stars of Social Care awards in June, is recognised for her commitment to collaborative working and her ability to empower her staff to reach their full potential.

She manages Cygnet Supported Living in Leeds, an 18-bed service developed in partnership with Leeds City Council, designed for adults with learning disabilities and complex needs. The service includes 14 self-contained apartments and four bungalows, providing a safe, community-based environment for individuals transitioning from hospital or long-stay care into more independent living.

The Partnership Champion category celebrates individuals who demonstrate excellence in collaborative working, recognising their role in building partnerships that improve wellbeing and support systems for those receiving social care.

Responding to the news she had been shortlisted, Adrianne said: “It feels wonderful to have this recognition and be nominated by my colleagues.

“In a little over a year, Gotts Park has transformed into a vibrant and nurturing home. The service has received glowing feedback from residents, families, and professionals alike, particularly for its ability to manage complex behaviours and support individuals in achieving independence.

“To be shortlisted is truly an honour. Each member of staff here is a valued and dedicated part of our family. We always put the people we support first, ensuring they are on a safe and empowering path towards their goals. Being a leader of such an exceptional, hardworking team is a privilege.”