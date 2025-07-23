Society and pupils collaborate to hone design skills for Bradford 2025 Digital Creatives project

A group of Year nine pupils from a Bradford academy have enjoyed a rare opportunity to work with the brand and creative team from Yorkshire Building Society, delivered through the Bradford Digital Creatives project by the National Science and Media Museum as part of the Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture programme.

The Bradford Digital Creatives project aims to empower young people in Bradford by enhancing their digital skills and improving employability.

The group of 15 year nine pupils from Appleton Academy attended a full day’s workshop to create digital artwork celebrating Bradford's rich culture. The workshop was led by Yorkshire Building Society’s Brand and Creative team and included concept development, including ideation and exploring Bradford’s identity, digital artwork creation with hands-on digital design work, and the session ended with feedback from peers and YBS colleagues. By participating in this initiative, students had the opportunity to develop their digital art skills and gain valuable experience.

"We are thrilled to support the Digital Creatives project," said Tina Hughes, Yorkshire Building Society’s director of Digital and Marketing "This initiative not only celebrates the vibrant culture of Bradford but also gives young people hands-on experience of working with a commercial design team.

Yorkshire Building Society's Brand and Creative team ran a workshop for Year 9 pupils

“As a major employer in the Bradford area, it is important to us to support and nurture new talent. We hope that our workshop has inspired the young people who attended, given them experience of using their creative skills to bring their pride in the city to life, and introduced them to creative careers in the region. "

Dan Bates, Executive Director at Bradford 2025 added: “This exciting project with Yorkshire Building Society – a proud partner of Bradford 2025 – shines a light on how the incredible creativity we have here in the district also permeates through our corporate community.

“An ambition for the legacy of the Digital Creatives project – and the wider Bradford 2025 programme – is to develop the skills of young people in Bradford. It’s vital that we retain this talent in the district. These students may not have considered seeking creative employment with a company like Yorkshire Building Society, but hopefully this will open their eyes to a whole new world of job opportunities available to them right here in their home city.”

In addition to supporting the Bradford Digital Creatives project, Yorkshire Building Society is also aiming to reach over 1,000 young people by the end of 2025 through its work immersion days – an innovative collaboration with carefully selected schools and colleges in Bradford. Work immersion days deliver tailored educational sessions focused on employability skills and meaningful workplace experiences, preparing students for the world of work.