‘Sold-as-seen’ Show Home for sale at popular David Wilson Homes development in Cayton
Located a short drive from Cayton Bay, St Johns View has established itself as a sought-after development comprising a selection of two, three and four bedroom energy-efficient homes.
The development, which is located four miles south of Scarborough, is almost sold out with just a small selection of two, three and four bedroom homes remaining. Prices for these final homes start from £230,000. Included in the remaining homes is the four bedroom Kirkdale Show Home.
Buyers of the Kirkdale Show Home will benefit from it being entirely furnished including the upgrades, fixtures, fittings and furniture, meaning buyers can take advantage of moving into a ready-made home. The Kirkdale is priced at £400,000.
The Show Home boasts an open-plan kitchen and dining space, complete with French doors leading to RSPB-approved gardens. Plus, a utility area, fitted wardrobes and a detached garage are also included.
Leonie Gilbertson, Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes’ St Johns View development, said: “St Johns View has proven extremely popular since the Show Home launch in April 2023, and we’re excited to see that there are only a selection of properties still available.
“St Johns View has become a fantastic seaside community with excellent commuter links to Malton and York, as well as easy access to other seafront towns along the East Yorkshire coastline. The Kirkdale Show Home is a great opportunity for buyers to experience everything David Wilson Homes has to offer without the usual stresses of finding furniture when you move to a new home.
“We expect the Show Home to be snapped up quickly, so would recommend any keen buyers interested in Cayton to make an appointment with the sales team.”
For further information on David Wilson Homes’ St Johns View Show Home, please visit: https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev-001129-st-johns-view/
