‘Sold-as-seen’ Show Home for sale at popular David Wilson Homes development in Cayton

David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East has announced a fully-furnished Show Home is for sale at its popular St Johns View development in Cayton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located a short drive from Cayton Bay, St Johns View has established itself as a sought-after development comprising a selection of two, three and four bedroom energy-efficient homes.

The development, which is located four miles south of Scarborough, is almost sold out with just a small selection of two, three and four bedroom homes remaining. Prices for these final homes start from £230,000. Included in the remaining homes is the four bedroom Kirkdale Show Home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buyers of the Kirkdale Show Home will benefit from it being entirely furnished including the upgrades, fixtures, fittings and furniture, meaning buyers can take advantage of moving into a ready-made home. The Kirkdale is priced at £400,000.

Kirkdale St Johns View

The Show Home boasts an open-plan kitchen and dining space, complete with French doors leading to RSPB-approved gardens. Plus, a utility area, fitted wardrobes and a detached garage are also included.

Leonie Gilbertson, Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes’ St Johns View development, said: “St Johns View has proven extremely popular since the Show Home launch in April 2023, and we’re excited to see that there are only a selection of properties still available.

“St Johns View has become a fantastic seaside community with excellent commuter links to Malton and York, as well as easy access to other seafront towns along the East Yorkshire coastline. The Kirkdale Show Home is a great opportunity for buyers to experience everything David Wilson Homes has to offer without the usual stresses of finding furniture when you move to a new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We expect the Show Home to be snapped up quickly, so would recommend any keen buyers interested in Cayton to make an appointment with the sales team.”