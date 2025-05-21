South Yorkshire-based IntelliAM Revamps Life Skills Bungalow for Special Needs School in Thurcroft

A group of employees from local business IntelliAM and 53 North Group (53N) have come together to support a heart-warming cause – transforming a special needs school’s tired and outdated Life Skills Bungalow into a vibrant, welcoming space for pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Life Skills Bungalow at The Willows School, Thurcroft, plays a vital role in helping students with additional needs to learn everyday tasks such as cooking, cleaning, budgeting, and personal care in a realistic home-like environment. However, years of wear and limited funding had left the facility in desperate need of a makeover.

IntelliAM and 53N stepped in to help. They pledged donations of materials, time and money to help breathe new life into the bungalow. The support from the company and its staff has been overwhelming. Tesco in Dinnington, Wickes at Drakehouse and Carracks in Sheffield have also kindly donated paint, soft furnishings, and appliances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employees from IntelliAM and 53N have kindly spent the week renovating every room in the bungalow and assembling furniture.

The Life Skills Bungalow plays a vital role in helping students with additional needs to learn everyday tasks such as cooking, cleaning, budgeting, personal care in a realistic home-style environment.

Rachael Booth, Headteacher at The Willows School, said: “Our students rely on this space to build essential life skills. Thanks to the generosity of our local community, the bungalow will now reflect the dignity and care our pupils deserve.”

The school has also set up a JustGiving page to raise money towards the project and for future supplies the school may need. So far, they have raised £500 of their £2,000 target.

Jane Robinson, Vice President of Business Development at IntelliAM, added: “At IntelliAM, giving back to our communities is very important to us. Supporting the renovation of the Life Skills Bungalow is more than just a project, it’s an investment in inclusion, opportunity, and a brighter future for everyone involved.”