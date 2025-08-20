South Yorkshire women shortlisted for care awards

The manager of a hospital in Barnsley which cares for men with brain injuries has been shortlisted for the Manager of the Year (North) category at the Neurological and Complex Care Awards.

Sam Sherwood leads the 22-bed neuropsychiatric rehabilitation service, Cygnet Pindar House, on Upper Sheffield Road, which supports men with acquired brain injuries (ABI).

The awards, which recognise excellence across the neurological and complex care sector, celebrate individuals, teams, and organisations delivering high-quality, person-centred care to those with complex needs and neurological conditions.

The Manager of the Year category honours individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership in neuro-rehabilitation or complex care settings. Nominees are recognised for implementing best practices, managing resources effectively, and making a significant impact on the quality and delivery of care.

Sam qualified as a mental health nurse in 1991 and spent a total of 28 years working in High Secure Services. During this time she worked her way up through a range of roles including Staff Nurse, Team Leader and Ward Manager with men and women who had been diagnosed with a wide range of conditions including Brain Injuries, mental health and personality disorder diagnoses.

Leaving High Secure Services to broaden her career saw Sam became the Manager of a Nursing Home which looked after people diagnosed with Dementia and degenerative disorders.

Now proudly working within Cygnet Pindar House as Hospital Manager Sam strives to work with the team to provide the best care to service users, enabling them to live their lives as independently as they can.

She said: “It is a proud moment for me to be shortlisted in these awards. This nomination means so much to me because it reflects the passion I have for supporting the individuals in our care and the privilege of leading such a dedicated, compassionate, extremely talented team. Every day I am inspired by the strength and resilience of the people we care for at Cygnet Health Care and I love being part of their journey and celebrating their achievements, no matter how big or small. To be recognised individually for doing a job I love is incredibly humbling.”

Cygnet Pindar House is part of Cygnet Health Care, a leading independent provider of health and social care services for young people and adults with mental health needs, acquired brain injuries, eating disorders, autism and learning disabilities within the UK.

Also shortlisted from Cygnet Pindar House is Amy Leiter, Clinical Manager, in the Clinician of the Year category, which will be awarded to someone who has shown compassion in patient care, made significant contributions to clinical practice and research, and exhibited leadership within multidisciplinary teams.

Amy started working for Cygnet Health Care in August 2011 commencing her journey in the mental health field as a support worker at Cygnet Storthfield House. She went on to study mental health nursing at Sheffield Hallam University in 2014 and qualified in 2017. Upon qualifying she moved into the field of neuropsychiatric care and moved to Cygnet Pindar House as a senior nurse in February 2020. She has progressed through the ranks and is now Clinical Manager.

Cygnet Health Care has also been shortlisted in Best Neurological Care Provider category, recognising the commitment to high standards of care and safety, along with a track record of continuous improvement and staff development.