Southport Asset Management firm sponsors rising football star going for goal with Huddersfield Town

Seventy Ninth Group, the global asset management firm headquartered in Southport, has announced the official sponsorship of Scarlett McMahon, (aged 19) – a rising football star who has just celebrated her first season with Huddersfield Town Women’s Football Team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarlett has been a football talent since she started at 6-previous clubs Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers. From here, she was selected in trials to play at the highest level at the Regional Talent Club (RTC) for Blackburn Rovers U14-U16.

Her time at Blackburn Rovers coincided with success at both County and International level where she played for Wales in the U15-U17s. This success led to a full football scholarship at the prestigious independent school, Mount Kelly, in Tavistock, Devon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her first season at Huddersfield Town also had its fair share of highlights, including seeing off tough competition to win the Sheffield & Hallamshire FA Women’s County Cup. When she’s not on the pitch for Huddersfield Town, Scarlett juggles her time between her studies at Leeds Beckett University, where she’s working towards her Human Resource and Business degree and playing for the university’s first team.

Scarlett McMahon and Curtis Webster

Commenting on the sponsorship from Seventy Ninth Group, Scarlett McMahon said: “The backing I have received from Seventy Ninth Group has given my football career a real boost. It has allowed me to focus on my training, on developing my skills on the pitch and to continue to grow as an athlete in the sport.

“My future goals are to continue playing at a high level, gain more first team minutes, stay injury-free, and explore professional opportunities, whilst successfully balancing my academic pursuits. I am excited about the journey ahead!”

Curtis Webster, Managing Director at Seventy Ninth Group said: “Scarlett is an exemplary individual who, from a very young age, has worked hard and is committed to achieving her ambitions in football. She is exactly the kind of young talent we look to support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are proud to be able to play a role in her success and to be a supporter of Huddersfield Town Women’s Football. We can’t wait to see what she can achieve.”