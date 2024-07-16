Southport Asset Management firm sponsors rising football star going for goal with Huddersfield Town
Scarlett has been a football talent since she started at 6-previous clubs Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers. From here, she was selected in trials to play at the highest level at the Regional Talent Club (RTC) for Blackburn Rovers U14-U16.
Her time at Blackburn Rovers coincided with success at both County and International level where she played for Wales in the U15-U17s. This success led to a full football scholarship at the prestigious independent school, Mount Kelly, in Tavistock, Devon.
Her first season at Huddersfield Town also had its fair share of highlights, including seeing off tough competition to win the Sheffield & Hallamshire FA Women’s County Cup. When she’s not on the pitch for Huddersfield Town, Scarlett juggles her time between her studies at Leeds Beckett University, where she’s working towards her Human Resource and Business degree and playing for the university’s first team.
Commenting on the sponsorship from Seventy Ninth Group, Scarlett McMahon said: “The backing I have received from Seventy Ninth Group has given my football career a real boost. It has allowed me to focus on my training, on developing my skills on the pitch and to continue to grow as an athlete in the sport.
“My future goals are to continue playing at a high level, gain more first team minutes, stay injury-free, and explore professional opportunities, whilst successfully balancing my academic pursuits. I am excited about the journey ahead!”
Curtis Webster, Managing Director at Seventy Ninth Group said: “Scarlett is an exemplary individual who, from a very young age, has worked hard and is committed to achieving her ambitions in football. She is exactly the kind of young talent we look to support.
We are proud to be able to play a role in her success and to be a supporter of Huddersfield Town Women’s Football. We can’t wait to see what she can achieve.”
Seventy Ninth Group, a business in the Webster family portfolio is sponsoring Scarlett as an individual, as well as the kit for the team. The business has also supported Lewis Forsyth, a thirteen-year-old golfing talent, making waves in the junior ranks of the sport and competing in several major tournaments worldwide.
